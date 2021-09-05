Heather MacLean achieved her dream of qualifying for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. But she was just as happy to return home to Tannertown Saturday for a celebration in her honor.
MacLean, a world class runner and Peabody native who ran in the women's 1,500 meter race at the Olympics as part of the United States track and field team, was feted by her hometown Saturday with 'Heather MacLean Day' on the track surrounding Coley Field, adjacent to Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
The Peabody High and UMass Amherst graduate was saluted by Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt and other dignitaries that spoke at the event, in which MacLean was given gifts and an honorary key to the city by Bettencourt.
The 25-year-old MacLean — who already has her eye on potentially competing in several events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris — had clocked the fifth-fastest time (4:02.40) in the opening round of the 1,500 meters in Tokyo and reached the semifinal round against the fastest women in the world.