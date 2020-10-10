On Halloween, Salem officials warn that indoor parties could be worse than outdoor crowds

SALEM — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused city leaders to turn the idea of Halloween on its head and scrap the playbook that transformed the annual holiday into a safe, family-friendly atmosphere more than a decade ago.
There won't be event stages to keep crowds moving in a downtown-wide circle. Fireworks won't tell revelers to go home after 10:30 p.m. All of the measures that have helped make Halloween flow better year after year are largely discouraged — if not flat-out prohibited — due to the pandemic.
But the crowds are still coming.
"We've been communicating the fact that large-scale activities are canceled, and yet, we know visitors are still showing up as we've seen in these early weekends," Mayor Kim Driscoll said. "I suspect, with the hotels full on the 31st, combined with the Saturday night Halloween holiday, we will have visitors in town."
This week, The Salem News hosted a series of live-streamed interviews with city officials and business leaders looking at October under COVID-19. Conversations covered what weekend crowds look like, why they're still coming to Salem this year, what's being done to protect the city and what residents are doing to take part. The final interview Friday focused on what officials think Halloween night could have in store for the Witch City, one of the leading Halloween destinations each year. All of the interviews can be watched at facebook.com/SalemMANews.
Halloween in 2020 isn't typical. The holiday was last on a Saturday in 2015, and more than 100,000 celebrated that night by going downtown. This year, to up the ante, Oct. 31 is a blue moon and followed hours later by Daylight Savings Time, which will give prospective revelers an extra hour to sleep in Sunday morning.
COVID-19, Driscoll said, is a curveball that has added a layer of complexity to the operation. As such, the ability to plan is more reactive, according to acting Salem police Chief Dennis King.
"We're in a dynamic environment right now," King said. "Our previous weekend crowd could dictate our response to the next weekend. We're planning on some serious efforts as it relates to, obviously, the Friday and Saturday, the 30th and 31st, but that could even be adapted by what happens the previous weekend."
The plan for Oct. 31 is broad and far from final. It ranges from minimal efforts to respond to minimal crowds, perhaps the best-case scenario, to worst-case scenarios — "stronger messaging, curfews, closures, street closures," Driscoll said. "That's the range of discussions we're having locally on how to best manage when you have a lot of people in your community and how to prevent that from happening, frankly."
But there's an even bigger issue officials are worrying about. Driscoll noted the wave of day-trippers hitting other parts of the state this past summer — most notably Cape Cod — and how COVID-19 impacted those communities after crowds went home.
"Folks didn't see their public health COVID cases going up, " Driscoll said, "and when they did have slight upticks in the communities that did, it was tied to private homes and events and gatherings."
Because Salem is a destination, and because of the extra hour gained from daylight saving time, officials are concerned that house parties could present a bigger problem than the tens of thousands of visitors who might show up downtown.
"When we do see case increases, that's what we're seeing them tied to," Driscoll said. "We don't want to get through Halloween, have visitors downtown — however many that may be — escape public health concerns from all these visitors in town, and run into a superspreader event because there was a big party in a home."
King said the "social contract" — the understanding between residents and officials that major events and gatherings should be avoided — is ultimately one of the most powerful things going in the city.
"This is a social contract," King said. "Please adhere to the guidances. Let's get through this October, and then we'll see what the election brings."
