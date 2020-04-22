DANVERS — A taste for fine brandy got a couple into serious trouble with the law when they tried to make off with two bottles of Remy Martin VSOP champagne cognac at 1 p.m. Wednesday from a local liquor store.
At the same time, two Danvers plainclothes detectives, engaged in other business, were tied up in heavy traffic on Andover Street (Route 114), in front of Kappy's Liquors, when they heard police radio dispatching cruisers to that location for a robbery in progress.
Almost simultaneously, they spotted a man and a woman running from the store, pursued by a store employee.
By the time the suspects got into their car and headed for the stream of traffic on 114, the detectives were on top of them. They never made it out of the parking lot.
The man surrendered without trouble, but the woman resisted. She was quickly subdued and the two were arrested.
Arrested were Tamira Dyette, 22, of 320 D Street, South Boston, who was charged with shoplifting, second offense; resisting arrest; assault and battery on a police officer; and disorderly conduct.
Also arrested was Kelvin Andrade, 28, of 212 Norwell St., Dorchester. He was charged with shoplifting, third offense.
Dyette and Andrade were transported to Middleton jail and were expected to be arraigned on Thursday.
The cognac sells for $89.95 per bottle, and both bottles were recovered by police, along with a trunkload of even more expensive Hennessy cognac, according to a store employee.
