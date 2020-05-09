PEABODY — Senior performers at Bishop Fenwick learned during intermission of "Freaky Friday" on Thursday, March 12 that school would be called off the next day — and possibly for the next week.
That meant this would be their one and only show as the coronavirus pandemic swept the state.
Just as winter high school sports teams learned their playoff runs would be cut short, senior performers across the North Shore were faced with the reality that they would never again be in the spotlight at school. Many high schools canceled their spring musicals before they were even staged.
For some Bishop Fenwick seniors, however, the show went on — at least for one night.
Hannah Cormier, 18, of Lynn, who was the dance captain and played the student Laurel in the musical, said she was shocked to learn they would be heading into quarantine midway through the musical.
"We just all had to, like, pull it together and still try to remain to finish the show. Then we found out that was the last time we were performing," said Cormier. "It was really, really sad because, like, especially for seniors, it was our last show. So we wanted to go out with a bang."
The performance went great, Cormier said. They cried together after.
Little did anyone know that the Thursday performance of "Freaky Friday" would be the last time the school community would come together as a temporary school closure morphed into a permanent one for the rest of the academic year.
Kellie Tropeano of Wakefield, the school's director of choral music and theater for six years, addressed the audience after the performance.
"They worked so hard for months," Tropeano said in her speech, which was recorded on video, "and then to have, in this case, one night to put on what we have been working on for so long. Other activities just aren't like that."
Tropeano said in an interview that had she not added a Thursday performance to the Friday, Saturday and Sunday lineup this year, there would've been no show.
At 4 p.m. that Thursday, Tropeano said she got the call from the principal: "'We are closing school tomorrow; this is your only show.'"
The seniors have also lost out on other experiences. The choir was scheduled to travel to New York City to sing in Carnegie Hall, a Fenwick tradition that happens once every four years. They had already rehearsed, raised $5,000 toward the trip, and parents had already bought tickets to see the show.
The April 30 spring concert, another highlight of the year, has been canceled.
Five seniors spoke about their one and only "Freaky Friday" show on a Zoom video conference call last week.
"Freaky Friday" is a musical about a mother and daughter who switch roles, and the Bishop Fenwick performance included a real-life mother-daughter duo. Tropeano's daughter, Tessa, is an 18-year-old senior who played the mother in the show, Katherine Blake.
Tessa said she was in denial that this would be their last show.
"It got so real at the end of the show," she said. "When you're on that show high and you're kind of like 'let's get through, let's do it, it's going to be great', like everyone's together as one cast and it's awesome.
"But like once that was completely over and I wasn't in my costume on the stage under the lights, it was so real and it was like crazy. It was just like a shock."
Aidan Linehan, 18, of Peabody, who played the role of Adam in the show, also said it took time for it to sink in.
"After Saturday morning and waking up and being like, oh, no ... like that was it, you know, that was the last one," he said. "There is nothing to prepare for today."
Luci Dugan, 17, of Peabody, starred as Ellie Blake, the daughter who magically switches places with her mother. She had been nervous before the show that this could be their one and only performance.
As she got ready to go on, she kept repeating to herself, "Please don't let this be the only show." She and Tessa did a little prayer before Act I to give others good vibes, then got into her role.
After the first act, she checked her phone and saw a group text about school being canceled Friday. Tropeano broke it to the cast in the cafeteria.
"When the curtain went up for Act II, I was like, 'You know what? I'm just going to make it the best I can'," Dugan said.
During the final bow, she realized this was the last time they would be all together on stage.
"When we first found out, it kind of took me a little while to take it in," said Maggie Dunn, 18, of Lynn, who played the bully, Savannah. "It's really emotional. You work for months for this one weekend and that gets taken away."
For some of these seniors, this will not be their last time on stage. Dunn plans to go to Pace University in New York City to study theater directing, while Tessa Tropeano plans to major in theater education at Bridgewater State University. Dugan wants to minor in music or theater when she decides on where she wants to go.