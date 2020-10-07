SALEM — A Salem man faces firearms charges after a foot chase Tuesday night in connection to a shooting on Lafayette Street.
Jovan Cortes Amaral, 19, a Salem resident with several listed addresses, was arrested Tuesday night on firearms-related charges, destruction of property and resisting arrest. He was due to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Salem District Court.
City police detectives were working in the area of Lafayette Street at about 10 p.m. on an unrelated case when they saw "an individual fire multiple shots in the area of 185-187 Lafayette St. before fleeing the scene," the department said in a statement. Detectives chased the person on foot and ordered them to stop, but the suspect ignored them and ran.
Police quickly set up a perimeter and later found the suspect hiding "in the rear bulkhead of 12 Gardner St., where he was arrested without incident," the statement read. The two properties are within a quarter-mile of each other.
A search of the area by city detectives, K-9 units and Salem State University police recovered a loaded handgun as well as clothing believed to have been worn by the suspect. The ensuring investigation determined that one bullet fired in the incident "went through the front window of 185 Lafayette St." Someone was home at the time, though no injuries were reported. City assessing records indicate the building — a white, two-story building next to a gas station — contains four condominium units.
Police believe there's no continuing threat to the community. Anyone with further information is urged to call the police department's Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700, or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.