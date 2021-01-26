MIDDLETON — One person was critically injured in a head-on collision about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 114 in Middleton.
The injured person was transported by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston due to unsatisfactory conditions for an airlift.
The crash took place on a straight stretch of road in the area of 185 North St., (Rt. 114) approximately across from Alliance Motor Group, a used car dealership.
An aerial TV shot of the scene indicated the passenger vehicle may have been at least partially on the wrong side of the highway when it collided with the tractor-trailer rig. The front-end of the passenger vehicle was demolished. The road surface appeared to be dry at the time.
Middleton police could not be reached for comment and the Massachusetts State Police could provide nothing as of 9:30 Tuesday night.