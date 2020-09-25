DANVERS — One person was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital Friday with non-life threatening injuries after a two-car crash on Maple Street by Concord Hill, according to Danvers police Capt. James Lovell.
The crash occurred at 10:44 a.m. when one car turned into the side of the other, according to Lovell.
Both cars were towed from the scene, Lovell said.
One car was occupied by two people, and the other car was occupied by only the driver.
The crash is still under investigation, Lovell said, but the police are looking into operator error as the cause of the crash.
