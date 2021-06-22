On Monday afternoon, former students and staff got one last look at the old Ivan G. Smith School before it’s demolition— scheduled for July 12.
Only a few hundred feet away, a new, state-of-the-art Smith School building is nearing completion. Once the old building is torn down, the land will be paved over for a parking lot, Assistant Superintendent Keith Taverna said.
“I loved it here so much,” said Jean Call, 89 and a former secretary at the school. “I really did, and I am happy I got to see it even if it doesn’t look exactly the same. It is wonderful.”
Call, who visited the school with her son John Call, worked in the school from 1975 to 1995. It had been more than 20 years since she last stepped foot in the building.
“This building was new when I came,” she said, and it is time for something new again.
