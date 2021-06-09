DANVERS — Want to take one last look before it's gone?
The Danvers Public Schools is inviting the public — alumni, staff, parents, neighbors — in for a last stroll through the original Ivan G. Smith Elementary School before it is demolished later this summer.
The event was rescheduled and is now set for the last day of school, June 21 at 1 p.m.
The school, located at 15 Lobao Drive, was built in 1973 as an “open classroom” concept building. It was even awarded the Architectural Award of Excellence in 1975 by the American Institute of Steel Construction for its innovative design.
But nearly 45 years later, local officials say, the building has reached the end of its useful life and the education field has moved away from the “open classroom” concept.
The new school, which is being built on an adjacent former ballfield, is expected to open in September. Construction on the $52 million project began in October 2019.
||||