One-man band plays on

BEVERLY — As a local musician, Tim Murray has performed in bars, clubs and function halls around the North Shore.
Now that he's stuck in his basement like everybody else, the music hasn't stopped.
Murray has been performing one-man-band concerts three times a week from his Beverly home since the outbreak of the coronavirus and streaming them live on Facebook.
Some of the shows have gotten more than 1,500 views. In one case, his concert was shown on an iPad placed on the "happy hour" cart as it made the rounds at Brightview Senior Living in Danvers, where his mother-in-law lives.
"It does seem to be helping people pass the time," he said.
Murray, 50, said he had already set up a playing space in his basement — near the oil tank — to produce videos that he could use to get jobs. When the outbreak hit, he figured he'd start doing the concerts to pass the time and help others who are stuck at home and searching for new forms of entertainment.
Murray sings what he describes as "upbeat current and classic tunes" — Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" is a staple — while playing a Roland drum machine that dates to the 1990s. He'll also mix in the occasional kazoo.
"Who plays a kazoo?," he said.
He has an American flag as a backdrop and a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon within reach.
Murray, who lives with his wife, Kristine, and their two teenage boys, is still doing his regular job, working from home as an account manager for a food distribution company. He said lots of musicians are doing online performances during these difficult times, some with much larger audiences. He's just glad to be able to do his small part. And he admits that his audience aren't the only ones benefiting from the shows.
"It's helping me, too, so I keep doing it," he said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton
