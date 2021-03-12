PEABODY — One person was arrested after Peabody police responded to reports of a dispute and potential shots fired in the area near 10 May St. Friday morning.
According to Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto, a spokesman for the department, no one was injured in the dispute, and police do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.
An initial call reporting an altercation came into the police station at 11:14 a.m., Bonaiuto said, and a few minutes later, a caller reported to the police that they thought they might have heard gunshots.
“We went to the area, and now the area is secured,” Bonaiuto said, adding that the two people involved in the dispute knew each other, but police do not know what caused the incident.
“We are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, whether or not it was a firearm that was involved,” he said.
Bonaiuto said more information would soon be available.