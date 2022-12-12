SALEM — Move over, Sir Patrick Stewart. There’s a new narrator in town.
Merry & Bright, a season of free family friendly events organized by the Salem Public Art Commission, resumes Dec. 14 and 16 with a modern twist on a holiday tradition: “A Christmas Carol,” the Charles Dickens classic, will be told and performed by just one woman at Old Town Hall at Derby Square.
The Petticoat Pages, led by local historical actor and Salem resident Jennifer Emerson, has been performing the one-woman act for more than a decade. It uses a single-person storytelling format of portraying the tale that has traditionally been dominated by men.
“Dickens was a very theatrical individual himself. He was a born actor and, in fact, wanted to be an actor — and because of a head cold missed an audition,” Emerson said. “You often hear of male-identifying actors doing this. One of the most famous for this is Sir Patrick Stewart.”
Emerson continued, “You don’t hear of a female-identifying actor tackling this very well-known piece. This has been a very requested show for a decade, in my own career, but this is the first time I’ll be doing it in Salem, my adopted home.”
“A Christmas Carol,” also a celebrated performance staged each holiday season by the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, tells the redemption story of Ebenezer Scrooge, whose sense of humanity is restored on the eve of Christmas by visits from three ghosts.
“The heart of the story is you can be given choices in life, and it’s how you handle them; but also in addition to that, it’s never too late to change,” Emerson said. “Every moment in our lives is the chance to begin again — and the older we get, the more we latch on to that idea.”
The performance at Old Town Hall at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, is an early afternoon affair timed with a Salem Public Schools early release day to encourage their participation. The performance on Friday, Dec. 16 is at 7 p.m.
Merry & Bright continues Saturday, Dec. 17 with instrumental carolers around Derby Square and surrounding areas from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Winter Solstice Healing Market and Mini-Festival follows on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more on Merry & Bright, visit bit.ly/3Pe9fuE.
