One year after Frates' passing, his impact is strong as ever

Gone one year today. How is that possible?
It doesn't seem real that 366 days have passed since Pete Frates left this world. Three-hundred sixty-six days since that brightest of lights, that strongest of men, that inspiration to literally millions of people was taken away from us at age 34 by that horrible beast known as ALS.
But then I remind myself: You are at peace again. Probably stepping in that great batter's box in the sky, ever-present smile on your face, muscles loose and limber, ready to step into a fastball with that sweet left-handed swing and lace it over the fence. Joyful once more, playing baseball.
I have no doubt you look down on us every day, keeping abreast of what's going on. Watching over your wife, Julie, and your ever-growing young daughter, Lucy, with the immense pride that only a father can understand. Making sure that mom and dad, Nancy and John, are safe and healthy. Same with your sister Jenn, husband Dan and their three children. And of course you're absolutely beaming over the fact that your younger brother and best friend, Andrew, is now engaged to Katherine.
Your extended family, your massive wealth of friends stretching from Beverly to St. John's Prep to Boston College and seemingly all over the country and beyond, those who didn't know you but whose lives have been changed from following you and the seven-plus year battle with ALS that you waged ... I know you look out after all of us.
You don't need me to tell you that 2020 has been an absolute train wreck. A global pandemic, general upheaval, businesses ruined, lives lost (including that of your beloved grandfather, John Sr., and your friend and fellow ALS warrior/Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder, Pat Quinn of Yonkers, New York) ... New Year's Day can't come fast enough. There have been times when I'm glad you haven't had to see what's transpired on this planet since you've been gone.
Then I realize that if there's one thing you always did, it was fight through any and all obstacles placed in front of you. Turning lemons into lemonade; that was Pete Frates. You would've found a way to make the best of even the strangest days in modern human history by persevering, staying strong, and refusing to give in.
I'm picturing you on a Zoom call — who even knew what Zoom was 12 months ago? — just hanging out at home in your chair, keeping it light, while those of us who loved you told you those very words. You obviously wouldn't have been able to answer back, but we'd know.
Just like we know now.
Know, too, that your legacy lives on and is as strong as ever. Just look at what happened Tuesday afternoon, when the ALS Disability Insurance Act drew one step closer to becoming a law. Your friend and staunch advocate, Congressman Seth Moulton, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed it, and the bill is now en route to the White House, where it would be made official. Your efforts in helping to spearhead this campaign, along with Team Frate Train and Rep. Moulton, will save untold lives in the not-so-distant future.
One year gone. It seems like so long ago, yet at the same time just the other day.
Know this as you watch over us, Pete: We're hanging in there, doing the best we can to find light at the end of this 2020 tunnel. But we haven't, and won't ever, forget you.
Phil Stacey is the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN.
