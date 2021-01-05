O'Neill to lead Peabody City Council in 2021

PEABODY — Mark O'Neill, who has represented Ward 6 since 2017, is the new city council president.
O’Neill was unanimously chosen by his fellow councilors during the city’s annual reorganization meeting on Monday. O’Neill, who is also the vice president of transportation at the Lexington Insurance Company, is taking over the post which for the past year was held by Councilor-At-Large Thomas Rossignoll.
“I have been fortunate to work under the last three presidential terms,” O’Neill said, adding that he is excited to lead the City Council while it navigates the intricacies of reopening Peabody after nearly a year of coronavirus-related restrictions. “I have big shoes to fill; there is no doubt about that, and I'd be fooling myself to say otherwise.”
O’Neill said he believes that while the council’s work in 2020 was defined by its efforts to maintain the health and welfare of residents and local businesses, in 2021 the council will likely have to focus on the economic and financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is time to make sure our finances are kept in good working order and that we can continue to provide our residents with services and keep Peabody affordable,” he said, adding that even though the city likely still has many COVID-19 related challenges left to face, "our nation and our city look forward to celebrating brighter days ahead."
O'Neill said his goal as president is to allow both councilors and residents to speak openly and have "vigorous debate with mutual respect."
According to O’Neill, it is a long-standing tradition that councillors nominate and elect the longest-serving councillor who has not previously led the body to be president. Both O’Neill and Councilor-At-Large Ryan Melville were first elected in 2017, and O’Neill said if tradition continues, Melville will likely be chosen to serve as president in 2022.
Melville nominated O’Neill and said, “I have no doubt that councilor O'Neill will discharge the duties of council president during these trying times with the necessary skill and fortitude to ensure Peabody residents are well-represented in 2021.”
Rossignoll said he is extremely proud to have served as council president in 2020, and he looks forward to continuing to work for the city in 2021.
"The year has gone by in a blink," he said. "It's amazing how fast a year goes by in retrospect, but it's been eyeopening and I can't thank the councilors that were so flexible to change on the fly...We started off the year conducting business as usual, and there is no business as usual any longer."
In 2020, the council learned to conduct business over Zoom, quickly adapted policies to allow businesses to provide outdoor dining and made multiple decisions in order to help small businesses stay afloat, Rossignoll said.
"It has been amazing to see the community pull together, to try to work towards the common good, neighbors helping neighbors, families adapting to a new way of staying together through such trying times," he said.
Typically, the mayor also delivers a state-of-the-city speech during the annual reorganization meeting about the successes and challenges of the previous year and what the goals for the city are going forward, but Mayor Ted Bettencourt said he would not give the speech until later in the year.
"I'm going to hold off on that at this time," he said from his house, where he is recovering from his own bout of the coronavirus. "I just don't think it is appropriate considering everything that we are all going through. I think the focus continues to need to remain on COVID and the city's work to help our residents."
