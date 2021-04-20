BEVERLY — A Beverly company that helps people manage chronic illnesses through online experiences has been awarded a $204,327 federal grant.
See Yourself Health received the grant through the National Institutes of Health's Small Business Innovation Research program, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton's office announced.
The company, which started in 2018, builds virtual worlds that people with chronic illnesses can explore to help them adopt healthy lifestyles and manage serious illnesses, according to a press release. Users can create avatars and sign up for fitness classes and other events with other people who are represented by avatars.
See Yourself Health CEO Dr. Suzanne Mitchell said the company is trying to reach underserved communities, specifically older adults and low-income people with chronic disease and serious illness.
"We offer people a better patient experience by connecting people to one another and better health through imaginative play — all from the comfort of home," Mitchell said in the press release.
The NIH's grant program funds early-stage small businesses that are looking to commercialize innovative biomedical technologies. Moulton, D-Salem, said the grant will help people whose isolation has been made worse by the pandemic.
"The pandemic has robbed everyone of the human connections that are vital parts of our lives," Moulton said. "This grant will help Americans use technology to build connections even after the pandemic ends."
