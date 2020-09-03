DANVERS — After a week of heated controversy, Selectmen voted 4 to 1 to affirm Town Manager Steve Bartha’s decision to remove “Thin Blue Line” flags from town fire trucks.
The vote - an affirmation of Bartha’s authority to make the controversial decision - came at the end of a “community conversation” at Danvers High School complete with social distancing precautions. The meeting gave residents and local officials a chance to express their opinions and discuss the meaning of the “Thin Blue Line” flag and what purpose it serves, if any, being displayed on town property.
Several people spoke for and against Bartha’s decision to have the flags removed.
Rick Bettencourt, a town meeting member, explained the importance of the flag to him and his family. He noted that his father was a Peabody policeman and said the flag simply honors the men and women who serve in law enforcement.
“That thin blue line in Danvers is a beacon of hope,” he said, adding Danvers police has only had one racially-motivated complaint in the past five years. “Or at least the town manager could have had it that way.”
Brian Barry, the deputy fire chief and president of the Danvers firefighter union, spoke on behalf of the union. He rejected the idea that the flag should not be flown simply because far-right and hate groups have used the “Thin Blue Line” flag.
“It absolutely kills me that somebody can take [the true meaning] away from us. Hate groups can’t turn it into something it’s not,” he said.
Scott Frost, president of the Danvers police union also said far-right groups should not be able to dictate the meaning of symbols, saying “we refuse to allow others to hijack the true meaning.”
But many locals also supported Bartha’s decision to remove the flag.
Cory Ryan, who lives in Danvers, said the flag “delivers a pro-police message, but does nothing to bridge the deep divide, the cultural divide, the philosophical divide between law enforcement and protesters.”
Ryan said the flag is intended to honor police officers who risk their lives on a daily basis, but in today’s political climate, only “makes the work of law enforcement only more dangerous.”
Lauren Noyes, another Danvers resident, said that while she supports the police and other first responders, the flag has no place on a publicly-owned fire truck.
“When in doubt, if you’re OK with this symbol, but it’s causing a problem for someone or it’s doing them harm,” she said while comparing the controversy to an early debate in the church, “do not do it, and certainly don’t do it in front of them, and certainly don’t taunt them with it, and certainly don’t wave it in their face while they’re just trying to survive.”
Every selectman, with the exception of Maureen Bernard, voiced support for Bartha’s decision.
“It appears to me this flag, this beautiful symbol of respect, has been hijacked by the people who want me dead,” said Selectman David Mills, a gay man, just prior to the selectmens’ vote in favor of Bartha’s decision. “I didn’t know about this. But in the last couple of weeks as I have thought about confronting my town, years of psychological scar tissue from all of that fear and horror came up inside me. This symbolism represented by hate groups reminds me of the pain and fear that I endured trying to live my life with the appearance of a legitimate human being.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan @salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||