SALEM — Ready, set, go make reservations.
Many tourism-centric businesses in the Witch City will open their doors for the first time today and over the coming weekend, kicking off the region’s second tourism season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“April 1 is traditionally the kickoff to the tourism season in Salem,” said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. “It’s the day the trolley starts running again. A lot of the seasonal museums that were closed for the winter reopen for April 1st, and with exception to Harbor Cruises, it’s when Salem opens the doors annually.”
But this year ‘s kickoff is even more a departure from the norm, Fox said, since “we’ve had more businesses closed for the winter due to COVID-19.”
“Some days it’s more caution than optimism, and some days it’s more optimism than caution,” Fox said. “But we keep soldiering on and looking forward to the future.”
To begin the new season, business and city leaders are asking those planning trips to the North Shore to plan ahead, read up on restrictions at their destinations and make reservations where possible.
“Especially for people who’ve visited Salem in the past, things are different for a lot of businesses because capacity limits are still in place,” Fox said. “Check in with the places you want to go. A lot of businesses that maybe traditionally didn’t need a reservation now have reservations or tickets.”
In 2020, the tourism season was derailed with the shutdown of society in late March. The first waves of capacity restrictions and closures locked doors throughout the region, and many never opened again. Those that did gave tourists a mishmash of curbside dining and shopping options, appointments to get access and more that continually changed throughout the year.
So those opening the doors now do so with a year of flexibility — and trauma — behind them.
“Last year on April 1 was definitely full of a lot more excitement and hope,” said Julie Arrison-Bishop, community engagement director at the House of the Seven Gables, which opens Friday. “After 365 days of living in a pandemic world and really not knowing if and how we’d be able to reopen in 2020, what our season was going to look like in 2020, would we even be able to remain an organization, ... To have a light at the end of the tunnel is really fantastic.”
Outside dining options will expand throughout April, with 50 businesses applying to set up concrete barriers to protect tables for those eating outside, according to John Andrews, executive director of the Creative Collective.
“As of April 1, we’ll have at least 12 restaurants ready to go with 15 to 20 more ready to go in the coming weeks,” Andrews said. “The milder weather combined with the fact that people just want to come to Salem... restaurants are busy already. They definitely need to have the ability to have these outdoor spaces.”
Outside dining was one aspect of 2020 that officials have celebrated in the off-season. As the year went on and restaurants opened their doors, concrete barriers and on-street parking spaces launched countless outside dining options that never existed before. In time, that also created jobs for artists who designed and painted murals on the barriers.
“Working in collaboration with city departments, again, has been extremely effective,” Andrews said for the current season. “It’s going to be really important that we support businesses as far as giving them opportunities for commerce, but also making sure we’re still following the guidelines our local Boards of Health have put in place.”
Don’t expect ‘normal’ occupancy this year
Still, the 2021 season is going to be defined by flexibility. The region and country’s vaccine efforts will control the pace of the season as crowds begin to turn out.
“Not everybody is fully vaccinated yet, so until we get to that point, we’re taking every precaution we can to ensure our staff feels safe and comfortable at work,” Arrison-Bishop said. “We don’t expect to operate at full capacity at any point in the 2021 season.”
Don’t expect “normal” anytime soon, suggests Diane Wolf, owner of downtown mainstay Lobster Shanty and the newly opened Wolf Next Door Coffee shop on Derby Street.
“I really want to give Lobster Shanty customers as much of a ‘normal’ Shanty experience as possible this season,” she said. “But I know it will be hard because we’re not changing our protocols at all from last year. I think it’s too soon to do that.”
Like Gables, Shanty doesn’t expect to hit full occupancy at any point this year — even after making air system upgrades that now changes air in Shanty ten times per hour, “which makes me feel that it’s safe enough to allow guests inside,” Wolf said.
Twenty guests inside this year is better than zero last year, Wolf said, “but it’s still not the 43 we would normally have.”
“We’re a long way from being open like we were in 2019,” Wolf said. “It’s going to take our industry, or at least our little corner of it, a long time to recover from this. But I’m ready to grow it back up, no matter how long it takes, and so is my crew.”
