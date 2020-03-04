SALEM — It's a quarter-of-a-billion dollars that could go a long way.
The governor has announced a $240 million economic development bill, the third under Charlie Baker's administration, that could supercharge housing development across the state and overcome one of the biggest hurdles for the City Council approving zoning changes in the last couple years.
Because of that, the announcement of the bill was made in downtown Salem Wednesday afternoon.
"No matter where we'd travel here in the Commonwealth, whether it's a rural community, suburban area or gateway city, housing is a thing. Every community has a housing need to address," said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. "But as we know, zoning is also a thing everywhere — and it's a thing in 351 communities."
So with the $240 million that throws sizable chunks of cash at transit-oriented affordable housing and saving blighted and empty properties, the "Act Enabling Partnerships for Growth" also resurrects the stalled "Housing Choice" bill filed by Baker late last year. Among other things, the bill — featured as part of the newest economic development bill — would lower requirements for zoning changes from a supermajority of two-thirds of a body to a simple majority of half the body plus one.
"Eight to three is tough; seven to four is not enough; six to five is not enough," Baker said, citing numbers representative of Salem's City Council. "Thousands of units don't get built in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, even though they have majority support of whatever their governing body is."
Salem has been a target of scrutiny for this argument for months, particularly due to recent City Council decisions that saw the collapse of a number of zoning proposals from city Mayor Kim Driscoll. A measure aimed at allowing in-law apartment-like dwelling units across the city was just one example from late last year, when the City Council voted six to five — a majority, but two members short of hitting the super-majority needed.
Opponents to changing the passage threshold have argued that zoning changes require a two-thirds majority given the gravity of what the changes represent — a transformation of what can and can't be built on a site. Once adopted, any new rules couldn't be changed without another two-thirds vote.
"These are complicated bills. There's a lot of pushing and shoving that comes with them," Baker said. "We'll make it possible for officials like Mayor Driscoll, Mayor (Mike) Cahill and others to absolutely run hard to build the great communities that they want to build, and we'll be able to do this across all 351 and create what the lieutenant governor and I always say — 351 communities heading in the right direction."
Beyond that, the money in the bill hits several areas of need. Of the $240 million, $85 million targets housing investment programs like transit-oriented affordable housing projects and tax breaks for developers under the locally adopted Housing Development Incentive Program. Another $75 million targets community development, while $80 million will be thrown at programs aiding in business competitiveness.
"In every community, there's an identity; there's a history; there's a thing everyone is proud of," Polito said of community-based development. "Unless you're using that and leveraging that to really tell your story, it's really a missed opportunity."
But ultimately, the housing choice provisions need to move forward, said Mike Kennealy, Baker's secretary of Housing and Economic Development.
"We have a lot of great programs today in housing and we hope and think good things will happen," Kennealy said. "If we're not able to remove this barrier of local zoning, we won't have the kind of housing production and communities we want."
