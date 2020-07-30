PEABODY — Thanks to a revolutionary gene replacement surgery, Mandy MacKenzie is seeing the world in a brighter, clearer and wider way — quite literally.
And with that newfound lease on life, Mandy’s mom, Lori, tells The Salem News that her daughter spent the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic helping her carpenter dad build a new roof on their home. With the governor’s stay at home order in effect this spring, Mandy, a recent Peabody High grad and student at North Shore Community College, and her father, Scott, went to work.
But this wouldn’t have been possible for Mandy until a few months ago, Lori said in May. She explained that Mandy was born with an inherited and incurable retinal disease called Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis, a form of retinitis pigmentosa, which was slowly robbing Mandy of her eyesight.
In December, said Lori, who works as an outpatient clinician, Mandy underwent a fairly new gene replacement treatment, called Luxturna, at Mass Eye & Ear that is designed to stop the degeneration and improve eyesight. The treatment worked, and opened up a new world for Mandy.
“A world where climbing up on a roof and keeping up with her carpenter dad’s barrage of lightning speed directives was not only possible but enjoyable,” said Lori.
– John Castelluccio
||||