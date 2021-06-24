PEABODY — Plans to build a carbon-emitting “peaker plant” in the city have been in the works since 2015, but this past Tuesday night marked the first major community forum about the project.
“I'm glad this event happened,” said Logan Malik, the clean energy director at Massachusetts Climate Action Network. “I think it was high time for something of this sort to take place, but I think the structure was flawed in that it wasn't conducive to community members providing feedback.”
During the forum, which lasted four and a half hours and was hosted by the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) at the Peter A. Torigian Senior Center, Malik and numerous others called for more community meetings to be held in the future.
“MMWEC did answer some questions which is good and we're grateful for that, but there is very much a feeling that more needs to be done to ensure residents are fully informed,” Malik said. “There needs to be more of these conversations, and we feel strongly that MMWEC should go to every one of the communities investing in this plant and hold a similar meeting.”
The plant, referred to as Project 2015A in public documents, would be owned and operated by MMWEC. Project 2015A was previously approved to be built at Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Waters River Substation, behind the Pulaski Street Industrial Park, but over the past two months, MMWEC’s plans to build the plant have come under fire by residents, local and state officials, and community groups who say they weren’t informed about the project until recently and are concerned about how the fossil-fuel powered plant could impact the health of the surrounding community.
In a response to the outcry of criticism, MMWEC announced on May 11 they were pausing plans to build the plant. In a statement, MMWEC said the time during which the project is on hold would be used to meet with and seek input from community members, state officials and others in order to address environmental and health concerns and consider alternative energy options.
Since putting the project on hold, MMWEC has made some changes to their plans.
During a two hour presentation, MMWEC Consultant Ed Kaczenski announced that MMWEC would work with the proposed plant’s manufacturer, Mitsubishi, to look into eventually shifting the plant’s primary fuel away from natural gas and to “green hydrogen.”
“This is to ensure the future of the plant,” Kaczenski said, explaining that MMWEC is well aware of the state’s plans to shift away from fossil fuels.
Green hydrogen, Kaczenski explained, is hydrogen produced with renewable energy, and if modifications are made to the plant, it can be mixed with natural gas to emit less carbon.
It was unclear when or if this type of technology would be realistic at the Peabody plant.
Other significant changes to the plan which have been made since putting the project on hold, MMWEC CEO Ronald DeCurzio said during the presentation, include the elimination of one of the two 200,000 gallon oil tanks and a switch away from ammonia to urea.
During the presentation, MMWEC and municipal light plant officials also explained what they see as the numerous financial and environmental benefits of owning the proposed plant.
“We would not be pursuing Project 2015A if it didn’t match the state’s goals to decarbonize and electrify Massachusetts,” said DeCurzio.
DeCurzio emphasized the fact that the proposed “peaker” plant, which would only run during periods of unusually high energy usage such as during times of extreme heat or cold, would “in all likelihood” displace dirtier, less-efficient power sources.
These updates, Malik said, are a start.
“But there are still a lot of pieces missing and there is a need for more transparency from MMWEC,” he said. “They talked about this ‘green hydrogen’ plan, but there was contradictory information. Is it definitely going to come on?”
He continued, “What are the details of that plan, and how do we ensure that it is actually beneficial for the community and the environment? There are still a whole bunch of questions.”
Mireille Bejjani, a community organizer the the group Community Action Works, also said while she was thankful for the answers MMWEC did provide, she and others still have more questions.
“Overall what I felt last night is that even though MMWEC said they were pausing to address concerns and consider alternatives, they're not really doing that,” she said. “It seems more like they are trying to make this version of the project they want to push forward more palatable for people and push it through.”
In addition, Bejjani said she wasn’t happy with the format of the forum.
“I think any public meeting that starts with two hours of a highly technical presentation is not really geared to the audience in the room,” Bejjani said. “A lot of people, that is not what they came for. They had questions and concerns they wanted to raise, but MMWEC made them sit there for two hours before they could speak.”
Both Bejjani and Malik said they believe by making some attendees wait more than four hours to speak prevented meaningful discussion.
“There are still very serious concerns that community members have about this plant. They are concerned enough to in some cases drive an hour and a half to sit for four and a half hours in a hall and listen to some very technical information before getting to ask questions,” Malik said. “It’s an indication of just how concerned communities are about this project.”
MMWEC did answer some questions from the public during the meeting, but Bejjani, Malik and others are hoping MMWEC will hold additional meetings to answer questions from the community which remain unanswered.
Bejjanni said during the community forum, “having this meeting ... in Peabody does not erase all the times this process has failed to meaningfully include those most impacted by it.”
MMWEC was not immediately available to comment after the forum, but a representative said the organization hoped to be available soon.
