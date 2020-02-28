OSHA cites subcontractor after worker death

SALEM — A masonry contractor has been cited by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration for safety violations at a Salem jobsite that led to the death of a worker last year.
C.D. Masonry and Construction of Plainville was working as a subcontractor on The Breakaway at Salem, a planned conversion of the former Knights of Columbus Hall at 94 Washington Square East into 18 luxury condos. The property is also known as the Nathaniel Silsbee House.
The firm was initially ordered to pay $9,662 but contested the fine. It ultimately reached a settlement to pay $6,078 last month, OSHA spokesman Ted Fitzgerald said Friday.
On the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2019, Dan McEvoy, 30, of North Attleboro, was operating a Takeuchi mini excavator on a ramp to the basement of the building, where it was to be stored, when the excavator rolled over several times down a ramp, according to the findings of an OSHA inspection.
McEvoy was thrown from the excavator, which landed on top of him. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he died from internal injuries.
The excavator was not equipped with a seat belt and weather protection, the inspection by OSHA found.
The inspection also found that an engineering survey had not been performed prior to the start of work to determine the conditions and whether there was a possibility of collapse prior to construction.
OSHA also cited the firm for failing to provide information and training concerning potential exposure to crystalline silica dust.
A message left for C.D. Masonry owner Chris Darling was not immediately returned on Friday.
McEvoy was married and the father of a 4-year-old son. His widow, Ashley McEvoy, has filed a wrongful death suit in Norfolk County Superior Court against contractor Thomas W.M. Berube Contracting and Dowling Equipment Company.
