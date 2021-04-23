O'Shea mansion sale approved

PEABODY — It’s only a matter of time before the city officially hands over ownership of the O’Shea Mansion to a local developer with plans to transform the property into a speakeasy, restaurant and inn.
During a Thursday night meeting, the City Council unanimously approved the sale of the O’Shea Mansion to developer Ed Greeley. The decision authorizes Mayor Ted Bettencourt to enter into negotiations with Greeley and sign a purchase and sale agreement.
Greeley previously agreed to pay $751,000 for the mansion— located at 2 Washington St.— in addition to the properties at 12 Washington St. and 16 Washington St.
“I am extremely happy about moving forward with this sale. I think Ed Greeley’s proposal is going to completely transform that property and is going to play a major role in the success of our downtown. This is something I’ve been waiting for for a number of years, to make the right decision for that property,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt earlier this week.
The Council’s decision comes after an April 20 meeting of the Legal Affairs Subcommittee during which the subcommittee unanimously recommended the approval of the sale.
Greeley previously said once the sale is official, he and his team will work on finalizing their plans regarding how to finance the project.
“Obviously there’s going to have to be a significant amount of private financing,” Greeley said, explaining that he would personally contribute a significant amount of cash. “We’re actively speaking with commercial financing, and we’re going to be looking to possibly do some work with the city of Peabody’s Community Development Authority.”
Bettencourt previously said the project would “certainly qualify” for funding from the CDA’s loan program for commercial businesses in the city.
Once built, plans show that a colonial-style restaurant called the Bell Tavern will be located on the first floor of the mansion, and additional outdoor dining will be available surrounding the historic beech tree where, back in 1775, local soldiers reportedly gathered before marching to Lexington at the start of the Revolutionary War.
The second floor and third floors would house a bed-and-breakfast and spa, according to Greeley’s plans, and the basement would be transformed into a prohibition-era speakeasy.
