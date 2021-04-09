O'Shea sale hits a snag

PEABODY — Even though City Councilors unanimously support the sale of the O’Shea Mansion to a local developer intent on transforming it into a bar, restaurant and inn, the Legal Affairs subcommittee Thursday night tabled any official recommendation on how to proceed with the sale until its next meeting on April 20.
The City Council will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not to authorize the sale during a April 22 meeting.
The decision to stall the motion to recommend the sale of the historic property to Developer Ed Greeley came after Greeley said that not only did he not have an up-to-date copy of the sale agreement, but had concerns about certain changes to the document's language.
Greeley said that he responded to a request for proposals, or RFP, from the city for a developer willing to revitalize and develop the mansion, which was built in 1880 and is located at 2 Washington St. The language in the RFP, Greeley pointed out, was slightly different from the language in the purchase agreement put before the subcommittee Thursday night.
“This is verbatim from the RFP except where we deviated based on advice of (legal) council,” said Councilor Peter McGinn, who represents Ward 2 where the property is located. “To that end, I'm not going to quibble about this. The fact is we want to make sure the respondent has this language in front of him.”
A screening subcommittee composed of several city employees and public officials previously approved Greeley’s plan to restore the mansion and create a prohibition era-style speakeasy, a colonial-era restaurant, a bed and breakfast and a spa.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt expressed enthusiastic support for Greeley's plan when he presented the proposal to the subcommittee and City Council during an April 8 meeting. Bettencourt asked the council to authorize him to sign a purchase and sale agreement with Greeley, who agreed to pay $751,000 for the mansion, 12 Washington St., and 16 Washington St.
During his presentation of the proposal, Bettencourt said Greeley’s plan would preserve an important piece of the city's history, create jobs and tax revenue, and add a downtown destination location that would bring people to Peabody and subsequently help other local businesses.
“It's very exciting to envision that at 2 Washington St.,” Bettencourt said.
Bettencourt said the city’s finance director Mike Gingras estimates the city could rake in roughly $50,000 to $100,000 in real estate taxes, plus additional meal taxes, on the property annually if Greeley’s plans come to fruition. He added that Greeley projects a minimum of 15 jobs to be created by the project.
McGinn said he believes there is “a tremendous amount gained here by moving forward with this proposal” and he is excited about the concept of restoring the mansion to its former glory.
“The idea that it can be returned to that while, at the same time, creating these economic benefits is, I think, just not something we can pass on,” he said.
All the councilors said they supported Greeley’s plan, but Councilor Anne Manning-Martin expressed concern over the language of the purchase-and-sale agreement and how it might differ from the language of the RFP.
“Are we sticking our hands on the very same stove by putting restrictions after he already put in bid,” she said, referencing a previous lawsuit the city became embroiled in related to the same property.
Councilor Ryan Melville, who chairs the subcommittee, said while it is normal to see some small changes in the language of an RFP and the final purchase and sale agreement, it is important for Greeley to receive an dup-to-date copy of the agreement before the council goes to a vote.
“This is not a world-ending situation he said, adding "We all want to vote for it."
