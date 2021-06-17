IPSWICH — Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich will host two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month.
The clinics, sponsored by the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, June 21 and 28, at the church, 1 Pineswamp Road.
Clinics are open to anyone ages 12 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged and can be made at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. No ID or health insurance is needed to receive a vaccine.
At this time, the Ipswich clinics will offer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine only.
Clinics are also being held weekly at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield on Thursdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and at the Community House in Rockport on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the Topsfield and Rockport clinics.
Those ages 12 to 17 need to bring a consent form filled out by a parent or guardian to the clinic, if a parent or guardian is not accompanying them.
The collaborative is also authorized by the state to administer vaccines in other public spaces, as well as businesses, schools and houses of worship. To schedule a clinic, contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618.