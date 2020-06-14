PEABODY — A peaceful citywide rally calling for racial justice and unity on a sunny Saturday in Emerson Park belied the anguish of speakers confronting the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police nearly three weeks earlier.
Those speaking out about racial injustice made the point, over and over, that "black lives matter!"
Cynthia Aroke, a former track star at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, said while there may not be a lot of people in Peabody that look like her, "you don't have to look like me to fight...against racial injustice."
The past few weeks have evoked a sea of emotions in Aroke, from avoidance to deep pain. While scrolling through her Instagram and Twitter feeds, she recalled crying, and her sadness turned to anger and then numbness, she said as she choked up.
"And now I'm tired... But our work is not done, this is only the beginning as this fight will require endurance, perseverance and fortitude," she said.
Floyd's death has sparked outrage, protests and mass demonstrations worldwide, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The only disruption for the 200 or so masked rally goers dotted around the baseball field Saturday was the buzzing of a news helicopter, which threatened to drown out the speakers and annoyed others, including the police.
"I didn't want anyone to think it was us doing any kind of police-related surveillance or anything like that," said Peabody Chief Thomas Griffin, "because we weren't doing that at all, and I think that was people's first thought." Police called the tower at Beverly Airport to find out who was flying, he said.
"They can't make them move, but they asked them to ... Something else must have came up because they got out of here," Griffin said.
Saturday's rally was organized by Peabody resident and English teacher Nicolas Blaisdell, 22, who works at SeaCoast High in Revere. It was coordinated with the city at the park to promote social distancing, and was delayed from last week. It follows a large rally held in Peabody Square on June 5 by some friends of Blaisdell's who did not want to wait to hold a rally. Blaisdell said he helped out with that event, too.
A lot of people who could not make it to the square last week felt more comfortable coming to the park because of the ability to stay apart, Blaisdell said. The delay gave them more time to organize, gather speakers and get donations, he said.
"I feel like this event was phenomenal," Blaisdell said.
"Last week's rally at the courthouse plaza was both powerful and inspirational," Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. "Hundreds turned out to honor the memory of George Floyd and the countless other victims of racial injustice. They came to speak out against a broken system and to speak up for a new way of doing things in our community and communities across America."
Bettencourt said like millions of Americans, he was disgusted by the killing of Floyd.
"It was an affront to our shared sense of justice and compassion for all our fellow human beings," said Bettencourt, adding that Floyd's death should serve as a rallying cry for change.
The Rev. John MacInnis, of St. John the Baptist, and the Rev. Joel Anderle, of Community Covenant Church in West Peabody, also spoke out for racial justice.
MacInnis shared words from Cardinal Sean O'Malley: "The killing of George Floyd is painful evidence of what is and has been at stake for African-Americans, the failure of society in too many ways to protect their lives and the lives of their children."
Anderle, who praised young people "for making us think," read from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous 1963 "A Letter from Birmingham Jail," which rebutted criticism of King by clergymen for the racial unrest in Birmingham, Alabama.
"I cannot sit idly by in Atlanta," King wrote, "and not be concerned about what happens in Birmingham. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
After all the speakers, Blaisdell asked everyone to observe a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck during his arrest.
"Basically, this is all about love," said Adrian Kafeero, 20, of Peabody, a 2018 PVMHS graduate who is studying at Merrimack College in North Andover, in an interview. "We are trying to bridge the gap, basically. There is a lot of people who want to talk about how cops are bad. The looters are bad, everybody wants to get into that, but everybody's losing the whole message: It's everybody against racists."
"Obviously what happened out there was horrible," Griffin said of Floyd's killing. "We try and do the right thing in our police department, and we just have to keep doing that and try and acknowledge there is problems and how can we address them, and have conversations with anybody that is willing to talk with us about what's going on and help us understand."