SALEM — A man and a woman from Salem whose fentanyl trafficking case drew widespread attention quietly pleaded guilty to reduced charges during separate hearings last week in Salem Superior Court.
Both Eric Jalbert, 32, and Jessica Cote, 36, were living at 14 Gardner St. in Salem as police began investigating what they initially suspected were heroin sales from that address in late 2018.
In January 2019, a search in the apartment turned up 40 grams (about 1 3/4 ounces) of what turned out to be fentanyl. The amount was enough to charge Jalbert and Cote with trafficking, exposing both to a 3 1/2 year mandatory minimum prison term. Police also found marijuana.
But earlier this year, as a judge raised questions about the adequacy of the search warrant application, the district attorney's office and lawyers for the pair began discussing plea agreements in the case.
During a hearing last Monday, Jalbert pleaded guilty to reduced charges of possession of a class A substance (fentanyl) with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was sentenced under a plea agreement, accepted by Judge David Deakin, to two to three years in state prison on the fentanyl charge. The marijuana charge was placed on file for 30 days and will then be dismissed.
With credit for the time he's spent in custody, 534 days, Jalbert could be eligible for parole in six months, depending on the status of a more recent case charging him with attempting to smuggle contraband into the Middleton Jail.
On Friday, Cote appeared before Judge James Lang and pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. She was sentenced under her plea agreement to 2 1/2 years in jail, with one year to be served and the balance suspended for two years, during which she'll be on probation.
Their cases gained widespread attention after the mother of a young man who died of a drug overdose organized a series of protests outside Salem's Ruane Judicial Center over what many saw as lenient treatment of convicted drug dealers. Lucy Kohler said her son Kyle was acquainted with Jalbert prior to his death, though police could not prove that Jalbert or Cote sold him the drugs that led to his overdose.
Both Lucy Kohler and Steven Hebert, the father of Justina Hebert, who also died of an overdose, spoke at last Monday's sentencing for Jalbert, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office confirmed. Kohler returned to court on Friday for Cote's sentencing.
A request from the newspaper for the courtroom audio of Jalbert's hearing was denied on the grounds that there is no recording. Court rules require all proceedings to be recorded, and it was not clear why that did not happen in Jalbert's case. A request for audio of Cote's hearing was still pending as of Monday afternoon; court officials are trying to address a technical issue with the recording system.
The case made its way back into the headlines in April, after Jalbert contracted COVID-19 while in custody and asked a judge to release him so he could live with his mother. The judge was not made aware at the time that Jalbert's mother lived in an apartment complex for elderly and disabled adults — two populations at extremely high risk from the virus.
When Jalbert was returned to custody, jail officials allege that he attempted to smuggle Suboxone, tobacco and marijuana into the Middleton Jail. Those charges are still pending.
Jalbert's plea hearing in the fentanyl case, which had been rescheduled several times since April, was among the first ones conducted since the state's courts re-opened. Prior to Monday's re-opening, access to court dockets had been extremely limited.
