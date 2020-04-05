IPSWICH — Two kayakers were nearly swept away early Sunday morning when their kayaks overturned less than a quarter of a mile from where they put into the rain-swollen Ipswich River.
Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown said the two men – one from Danvers and one from Tyngsboro – had put their kayaks into the river, shortly after 8 a.m., at Salem Road, only a few hundred yards from where it is crossed by Route 1.
Chief Brown said the river narrows considerably at that point, and, after the weekend's heavy rain, it was high, swift and treacherous, and the men "were in danger of being swept away by the strong currents."
One of the kayakers had grabbed onto a tree stump near the Route 1 bridge and hung on, while the other was able to pull himself out and make his way to Route 1, where he flagged down a passing motorist.
The motorist drove to the Topsfield Police Station several hundred yards up the road and alerted Officer Shawn Frost that two kayakers had gone into the water near the bridge.
Ultimately three other police officers joined Frost, at the rescue, as did six Topsfield firefighters including Chief Collins-Brown, Lt. John Boyle and firefighter Jonathan Hallinan.
The rescuers, looking down from the side of Route 1, were were faced with a nearly vertical 30-foot climb down a slippery, rocky ravine to reach the one kayaker still hanging on for dear life.
One of the first down was a police officer, who slipped and fell much of the way to the bottom. The officer apparently suffered several leg fractures and was in considerable pain.
The rescue of the kayaker proved to be relatively simple compared to getting the injured officer back up to the roadway.
Two more officers climbed down and made their way through the woods, closer to the kayaker. Another man went into the water and threw a line to him. The shivering but uninjured kayaker wrapped it around himself and was pulled out of the water by the officers and transported to Beverly Hospital, along with his friend, to be treated for exposure.
The injured officer, on the other hand, had to be strapped to a backboard, then loaded into a rescue basket and pulled, hand-over-hand, back up the same rough embankment by two men at the top, and steadied by others beneath and at the sides.
"It was an incredibly difficult extraction," said Chief Collins-Brown, who praised all the officers and firefighters involved in the rescue, but "they were able to keep really cool and work together" in a difficult and stressful situation.
She noted that neither of the kayakers were wearing personal flotation devices.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.