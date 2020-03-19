SWAMPSCOTT — Due to current restrictions in senior living facilities, the family of Abraham and Frances Babbitt was not able to join them at the Bertram House to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary March 18. But residents and staff honored the couple with an afternoon party, and family members were able to drop off a cake for everyone to enjoy.
When asked for the secret to keeping a marriage happy, Frances Babbitt said, “be thoughtful, be devoted,” and Abraham Babbitt followed up with “be great pals."
The longtime Swampscott residents, both born and raised in Lynn, attended Lynn Classical High School, where Abe was friends with Fran’s brother. It was love at first sight for the couple, and Abe proposed to Frances while on leave from his U.S. Army service in the Aleutian Islands. They married in 1945, raised five children in Swampscott, and now have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
