SALEM — The hiring crunch and the impact of the area's high cost of housing are top challenges Salem business owners shared with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Tuesday during a roundtable discussion on pandemic response and relief.
"We have issues with staffing, and it has been tough. We still aren't open regular hours," said Steve Feldmann, who owns two restaurants in Salem, Gulu-Gulu Cafe and Flying Saucer Pizza. "We just don't have enough bodies to make pizza."
Feldmann was among a handful of Salem business owners from different sectors of the city's economy in attendance at the event, held outside the Adriatic Restaurant downtown. A number of local and regional officials were also in attendance, among them Mayor Kim Driscoll, planning director Tom Daniel, state Sen. Joan Lovely and state Rep. Paul Tucker.
After the meeting, Warren said the solutions to the pandemic and the steps toward the new normal aren't much more than a puzzle slowly coming together piece by piece.
"This conversation reminds me that infrastructure is about how all the pieces fit together," Warren said after the event. "You need clean and dependable water and child care no matter what part of the country you're in. You need transportation and affordable housing no matter where in America your business is."
The discussion focused on the experiences of six business owners. Through their stories, it became clear the challenges, while varied, are due in part to a domino effect.
"Right now, we're rebuilding," said Claire Kallelis, general manager of the Hawthorne Hotel. "We're very optimistic about the future. The third quarter looks fantastic, and we're growing very quickly — but staffing is important."
Staffing is an issue just about everyone seems to be facing — even those coming out of the pandemic stronger than they were before.
"Luckily for us, our business just exploded over COVID," said Ed Berman, owner of Tropical Products, a manufacturer on Highland Avenue that kept schools and emergency responders flush with sanitizer throughout the pandemic.
But still, "we had 12, 14 people abandon their jobs," Berman said. "Fourteen people just abandoned their jobs because they could collect more money between the unemployment and $600 a week," Berman said. "I think that's what hurt a lot of people."
Some business owners said they're competing for workers by increasing wages. Others, like Jamie Metsch, co-owner of Roost and Oak+Moss, are offering temporary bonuses instead of wages, which are harder to scale back.
"I've been reading up about this, that instead of wages going up, that bonuses are going up because nobody is sure they can sustain the wages for now," Warren said to Metsch.
"We've definitely had to rethink how we compensate," Metsch said. "I still feel like there's this element that there's this pent-up demand. We're all excited for a busy summer season, but there's still a segment of 'how sustainable is that revenue stream?'"
In terms of the workforce, Feldmann said like the pandemic, the housing crisis has impacted the region.
"People are getting priced out of Salem," he said. "My wife and I moved here 10 years ago, and there's absolutely no way we could afford to move and buy the house we live in now."
That leads to transportation issues, as people who work in Salem but can't live here find themselves commuting from where they can afford to live. That sparks issues with child care and the possibility of employers needing to provide transportation and child care benefits in the future.
"It's what keeps me up at night, that there are all these big issues, and they're all related," Ward 2 City Councilor Christine Madore said. "But there's no one silver bullet, and I do wish there was."
Warren said erasing some portion of the country's student loan debt would help.
"College debt is one of the reasons young people can't buy into the housing market. Somebody who is already struggling with $30,000, $50,000, $60,000 in student loan debt can't come up with a down payment and can't qualify for a home mortgage," Warren said. "This means college debt has become a generational equity issue. Young people just get squeezed out of the market."
An effort wiping $50,000 in debt away, Warren said as an example, would "release even more entrepreneurs as a nation."
"There's a lot of young people who would come in right now and open up businesses in the storefronts that are still empty or take over businesses from people who are older and ready to move on," she said. "But you can't when you have tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt."
