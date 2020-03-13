PEABODY — The city is among 30 districts from the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley that will close schools for the next two weeks amid coronavirus concerns.
The decision leaves some districts scrambling to provide learning and enrichment activities online for students. In Peabody, officials plan to provide technology to a limited number of students who need it along with online enrichment activities for others.
The regional school shutdown comes amid a call on Friday from Gov. Charlie Baker to prohibit gatherings of 250 or more, with exemptions for public travel, hospitals, grocery stores, retail locations, government and business offices.
Also on Friday, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and state Department of Public Health commissioners called for the cancellation of school assemblies of 250 or more people.
Baker stopped short of calling for schools to shut statewide, urging local school officials to make decisions as they see fit according to guidance from state and local health officials. Baker lives in Swampscott, one of the districts that is closing for the next two weeks to help control the spread of COVID-19.
Together, 28 school superintendents announced Friday their decision to close their schools through at least March 27. The districts include Beverly, Danvers (which had announced a one-week closure on Thursday), Essex Tech, Gloucester, Hamilton-Wenham Regional, Ipswich, Manchester Essex Regional, Marblehead, Masconomet Regional, Newburyport, Pentucket Regional, Rockport, Swampscott, Triton Regional and the Tri-Town School Union.
Salem and Peabody separately announced plans to close schools for the next two weeks.
"With staff and students at home, enhanced cleaning operations will continue at all schools and at the school administration building," said Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt Friday, in a statement announcing the school closures.
Peabody's school buildings will be open Monday at 9 a.m. for teachers to pick up their belongings so they can work remotely. Students and families can pick up belongings and other items, such as medications, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
Communication among Peabody students, families and teachers should be only through the Aspen student information system, Google, or Class Dojo.
Peabody's announcement followed an hours-long meeting Friday among more than 30 school and city officials.
Learning at a distance
State education officials are urging districts to consider distance learning or e-learning. Several districts, including Danvers, are developing plans to do so.
"We are following the guidance of the Department of Education by providing optional learning experiences for students at all levels," said Danvers Superintendent Lisa Dana in an email. "Emails to families will go out on Monday morning with options. At the secondary level, options will include the use of Google Classroom, our learning management system in Danvers with the Chromebooks."
Assistant Superintendent and Peabody High principal Christopher Lord, in a message to the school community on Thursday, addressed some of the challenges involved.
"In addition, recognizing there may be some obstacles for some students and families, we are in the initial stages of remote online learning plans for our teachers and students, so that learning may continue from home through Google hangouts, Google classroom and other online systems, despite this disruption," he said.
Lord said teachers plan to meet on Monday at 9 a.m. to figure out how to teach their classes remotely, particularly those who teach AP courses.
"We also need to keep the 10th graders on track for MCAS testing," Lord said.
Lacey Becotte, principal of the Burke Elementary School in Peabody, said families will receive a document with suggestions for online enrichment activities for students, along with suggested times when these activities might take place to provide consistency within a student's day.
"We are giving some suggested timelines for engagement in those things," Becotte said.
