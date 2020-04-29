PEABODY — About 20 cars filled with family, plus police cars and fire trucks, wished Eleanor "Helen" Dittmer a happy 93rd birthday this past Sunday at The Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates assisted living center at 240 Lynnfield St.
The cavalcade, which allowed for folks to keep a safe social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, had family members waving, cheering and singing "Happy Birthday" as they passed by Helen's apartment window. She waved and blew kisses to those who rolled by around 1:30 p.m.
Helen's son, Dave DeBlasio, of Plainville — which borders North Attleboro and Rhode Island — and extended family planned the parade, which was led by a Peabody fire engine.
Family members wore masks and stayed at least 6 feet apart during the parade.
Helen was born and raised in Revere, and as an adult lived in East Boston and raised her family in Littleton. She has three children, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At Kaplan Estates, she takes part in morning trivia classes, news and views, musical programs, word games and attends snack n’ chats.
"Helen has been a wonderful addition to our Kaplan Estates family,” said Andrea Hillel, executive director of Kaplan Estates, which is operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. “Her friendly disposition can be felt as she shares meals with her table mates and actively participates in our group activities."