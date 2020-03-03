BEVERLY — Their lawyers say Hadi S. Jabbar and Ruqaya Al Jumaili fled Iraq and came to the United States as refugees 4 1/2 years ago for their children's safety.
But prosecutors say Jabbar, 46, and his wife Al Jumaili, 40, are the ones who pose a danger to their children now, after one of them, a teenage girl, was hospitalized with a hemorrhage in her eye and other injuries last month. Police say the teen suffered the injuries at the hands of her parents.
A Salem District Court judge agreed, granting the district attorney's request to detain both Jabbar and Al Jumaili without bail in the Feb. 14 beating and strangulation of the girl, who is 14.
On Tuesday, both appeared in Salem Superior Court, asking a judge to overrule the lower court and release the pair.
Judge Salim Tabit said he will issue a decision in a day or two, but he indicated that he would likely find the couple dangerous. Tabit, however, also said he is considering releasing one or both on conditions, after learning that the children are all now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families at an undisclosed location.
"I think it's hard to determine that there are no conditions that will safeguard the children if they're in DCF custody," said the judge at the conclusion of the hearing.
That's a move prosecutors Haleigh Reisman and Jessica Strasnick expressed concern over, after learning that a DCF worker has been trying to arrange a visit to their parents in jail for their three other children — something that Tabit said he may address in his decision.
Lawyers for Jabbar and Al Jumaili argued that with the children in DCF custody, there's no reason to keep their clients in custody.
The pair also repeatedly challenged the teenage girl's credibility — even as Tabit held up a photograph of the girl's injuries.
The girl told police that on the morning of Feb. 14, she was attempting to apply makeup to cover a medical condition when her father became enraged. The girl told police that her father beat and dragged her to a balcony in their Bow Street apartment, threatening to throw her off, then dragged her back into the apartment, where her mother held her down by the throat as her father punched her head and put his thumbs on her eyes.
The girl's sister corroborated the account, and all of the children later described their father becoming angry on a regular basis, something one son knew when he saw "lines" on his father's forehead, Reisman told the judge.
"If they're in DCF custody and they're away from the parents, what risk is there to the children?" Tabit asked the prosecutors.
Reisman said she is concerned that there would likely be efforts by one or both to find and make contact with their children.
Jabbar's lawyer, Patrick Regan, said with the children "out of the way, they are safe. Mr. Jabbar cannot be a danger to them at all."
He then suggested that the girl's account had varied in several aspects between the time she initially spoke to police at the apartment and later, when she submitted a written statement. The prosecutor suggested the discrepancies were more the result of having more time to include all of the details.
Regan also suggested that there were prior complaints related to the girl that were found to be "unsupported" by DCF.
Al Jumaili's lawyer, John Foley, said his client believes she was helping the child to stay safe by holding her down when she suffered from what she termed "fits."
Foley said the girl also appears to be dealing with severe culture shock and a lack of any support outside the home.
Reisman also said Beverly police have been in contact with Interpol, after learning that a person with the same name and date of birth as Jabbar is wanted in Iraq for fraud. The process of confirming that, however, could take months.
Jabbar's attorney, Regan, said his client was a lawyer in that country and denies that he's the wanted man. But even if true, Regan said, fraud is not a crime of violence that would be considered proof of someone's danger.
