BEVERLY — The parents of a Beverly teenager are being held without bail after police say they beat the girl so severely she suffered a hemorrhage in one eye.
Hadi S. Jabbar, 46, and his wife Ruqaya Al Jumaili, 40, both of 15 Bow St., Beverly, were charged after police went to their apartment in response to a call from the girl's school on Feb. 14.
Police learned that the girl had been out of school for several days, and that when a teacher emailed her as to why, she said she had been "beaten up," but would not say by whom.
According to court papers, once police were alone with the girl and her sister, both started to cry. The girl then told police that she had stayed home because she was embarrassed about a medical condition. She said that when her father caught her trying to cover it with makeup so she could go back to school, he dragged her to a balcony, threatened to throw her off, then dragged her back inside, where, as her mother held her down by the throat, her father punched her repeatedly and pressed his thumbs into her eye sockets, then pulled a chunk of hair out of her head.
The girl had visible ruptured blood vessels in her eye, swelling on her face and a bruise on her temple, and was having trouble eating and swallowing, according to court papers.
She and her sister told police that her parents had also beaten them in the past, including tapping their fingers with a knife.
The girl was taken to Beverly Hospital. She and her siblings are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families pending an investigation.
Both Jabbar and Al Jumaili have pleaded not guilty to charges in the case, including two counts of domestic assault and battery, witness intimidation, threats and strangulation against Jabbar and domestic assault and battery and strangulation against Al Jumaili.
During a hearing on Tuesday in Salem District Court, Judge Carol-Ann Fraser concluded that there are no conditions she could impose to adequately protect the safety of the couple's children and ordered both parents held without bail.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 16.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis
