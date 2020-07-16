BEVERLY — A Beverly couple arrested last February on charges that they beat and tried to strangle their 14-year-old daughter have now been indicted.
Hadi Jabbar, 46, and Ruqayah Aljumaili, 40, are due in Salem Superior Court on Aug. 11 for arraignment on the indictments, which were handed up late last month. Their case had previously been heard in Salem District Court.
Jabbar, who was a lawyer in Iraq, and Aljumaili were Iraqi refugees who had been living in United States for 4 1/2 years in an apartment on Bow Street when they were arrested.
Police say that the girl, whose anxiety disorder causes her to pull her own hair out, was trying to use makeup to cover up the bare spots before school on Feb. 14 when her father allegedly beat her, carried her to a balcony, threatened to throw her off of it, then beat and strangled her again as her mother allegedly held her down. During the incident, prosecutors say, he pressed his thumbs into her eyes and pulled out a clump of hair. The girl suffered bleeding in one eye and other injuries.
Jabbar is charged with assault and battery on a household member, strangulation or suffocation and threats to commit murder; Aljumaili is charged with assault and battery on a household member and strangulation or suffocation.
Jabbar remains held on $50,000 bail at the Suffolk County House of Correction. Aljumaili is free on bail and conditions set by a judge after an appeal of her detention in March.
Their lawyers say the pair deny the allegations.
The Department of Children and Families took custody of the couple's children as a result of the charges.
North Shore Community Action Programs also evicted the couple from the Bow Street apartment because they no longer qualified for housing after the children were removed from their custody.
During the process of evicting the couple, who at the time were in custody, a worker discovered a significant amount of cash and jewelry, leading to concerns from prosecutors that the couple posed a flight risk if released.
