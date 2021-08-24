DANVERS — Parents spoke passionately both for and against a mask mandate for public school students and teachers during Monday night’s Danvers School Committee meeting, but in the end, the committee chose to table any vote on the matter until a later date.
“We’re trying to balance people’s individual rights versus the community’s right to a safe school environment,” said School Committee Chairman Eric Crane.
During the Aug. 23 meeting, the committee unanimously agreed to wait until after the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted on whether or not Commissioner Jeff Riley could mandate face coverings for all public school students and staff through Oct. 1. That vote came on Tuesday.
According to Danvers Health Director Ade Solarin, Danvers has seen 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past three weeks, and most of those cases are the highly contagious delta variant. This, he said, is a large increase in the number of cases compared to earlier in the summer.
“The good news is we are not defenseless,” he said, explaining that both vaccines and protective equipment like masks help prevent the spread of the virus.
But school employees and parents appeared to be divided over whether or not masks should be required.
“More than half of teachers are in favor of a mask mandate,” said teachers’ union president Kathleen Murphy, adding that about 60% of Danvers teachers polled were in favor of a mask mandate. “But it was not everyone, so I am not in a position, as a representative of an organization of over 300,” to say the union is in favor or not in favor of a mandate.
More than 15 parents also spoke during the meeting. Some parents argued a mask mandate is necessary in order to provide as safe a school environment as possible, while others claimed requiring young children to wear masks violates parents’ rights to decide what is best for their children.
Meanwhile in Peabody, Health Director Sharon Cameron said the neighboring city has also seen a spike in cases. This, Cameron said, led the Board of Health to recommend mask mandates be put in place inside all government buildings, including schools.
“Our role is to protect the health and well-being of our community, but we also support the efforts of our school department to keep students in schools. We believe a mask mandate will help us accomplish both of those goals,” Cameron said.
Following the Peabody board’s recommendation, Cameron said she received both support and criticism from parents in the community.
“We’ve had a number of parents reach out to us to express their views,” she said, explaining that some were thankful for the recommendation while others argued that parents should be allowed to decide whether or not their child must wear a mask. “This is probably one of the more divisive issues that I’ve encountered in my memory.”
Cameron also refuted the pervasive argument that wearing cloth masks is an ineffective method of preventing the spread of disease and provided a link to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The CDC is a reliable source of data, and I would encourage people to avail themselves with that information,” she said.
While masks might not be ideal, Cameron said, they are one way to keep all students in school this year.
“We are removing some of the other protections this year,” she said, explaining there will no longer be social distancing in order to keep all students in school full-time. “But we think it is important to continue the mitigation strategies that are still available to us, and masking is one of them.”