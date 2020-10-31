BEVERLY — Since being elected as Beverly's state representative in 2010, Jerry Parisella has rolled up some impressive victories in his reelection bids, earning no less than 74% of the vote each time.
A similar outcome would appear to be in the offing this year against Euplio "Rick" Marciano, who has lost three times to Parisella and is not spending any money on this campaign.
But Parisella, taking a page from the coach of any heavily favored team, said he's refusing to overlook anything going into Tuesday's election.
"I sent out a mailing and some people said, 'Why are you doing that?'" Parisella said. "I said, 'I can't take anything for granted.' You don't want anybody to think you're entitled to the job. Every time you're up for reelection you want them to know you want the job and take it serious."
Parisella, a 57-year-old attorney and Army Reserves officer, is seeking his sixth two-year term as Beverly's representative at the Statehouse. He said this year it's more important than ever to have an experienced person in the position, with the state facing a projected $3 billion budget deficit due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.
"I'm trying to make sure especially during challenging budget times that Beverly gets its fair share," he said. "There's still a lot of work to be done. We've got to make sure our schools, police, fire and parks are adequately funded."
After a decade as state rep, Parisella said, he has been reminded of the importance of the job during the pandemic, when he has fielded calls and emails from struggling constituents looking for help with things like unemployment benefits.
"Those are real-world problems," he said. "I still like doing it and I feel fortunate to be able to represent my hometown and make a difference in people's lives."
Marciano, a 59-year-old Army veteran, is running as an unenrolled independent. He lost to Parisella in the 2014 final election and in the primary when he ran as a Democrat two years ago.
Mariciano has also run unsuccessfully for mayor and City Council. He said he keeps putting his name on the ballot to give people an option.
"There's a percentage of independents in the city that are glad I run because I give them a choice," he said. "They say, 'You never quit.'"
Marciano is usually a tireless door-knocker during campaigns, but he said he hasn't done any of that due to the pandemic. He said he's for lower taxes and more affordable housing for seniors. On his Facebook page, he describes himself as a "straight shooter fighting for transparency and accountability."
With early voting, mail-in voting and huge interest in the presidential election, the turnout is expected to approach record numbers. As of Friday, more than 16,000 people had either already voted or requested a ballot, according to City Clerk Lisa Kent. That's almost as many people as voted in the election two years ago (18,973).
