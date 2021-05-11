SALEM — Bentley Street is one of more than a dozen short side streets that make up most of the historic Derby Street neighborhood. It has room for 18 cars to park on-street, but the city has issued 57 residential parking stickers and 68 visitor passes to use those 18 spaces.
"We had actually issued 260% more passes than there are actually parking spaces on Bentley Street, and that's for all the parking on- and off-street," said Nick Downing, an assistant traffic planner at City Hall. "If you look at on-street, we've issued almost 600%."
Residential sticker and guest pass parking is a problem throughout the city, and one that seems to be lacking answers. Under the rules, anyone with a registered vehicle can obtain a parking pass for resident-only areas, regardless of available spaces.
The City Council is reviewing a proposed overhaul of Salem's residential sticker program, with clear positions already emerging among councilors on various aspects of the issue. The council's ordinance committee met at the end of April on the issue and will reconvene May 20, according to committee chairperson Patti Morsillo.
Stickers that compete
The residential sticker issue is one that affects several areas of the city. Concerns seem strongest along Derby Street, where the city's maritime and literary tourism draws clash with thousands of residents who live on narrow streets established long ago, well before cars in some cases.
"I'm disabled, and there have been times where I've actually parked at the hotel — the Hawthorne — because there's no other spot, and I've had to walk home," said Denise Griffin, who has multiple sclerosis. She lives on Washington Square East, which is at the other end of Salem Common from the hotel. "Especially in the winter it's brutal. It's absolutely brutal."
Her street is one of four perimeter roads that surround and predate the Common, which was first built in 1802. Generally, the four roads have no residential sticker parking except for in October, when the outer edges are all reserved for residents and guest pass holders only.
Many of the smaller streets leading to the Common, Derby and Essex streets have residential sticker restrictions. The same can be said for streets in other parts of Salem, for instance the McIntire Historic district on the opposite end of downtown, Salem Willows, and some parts of the Northfields, to name a few.
In some neighborhoods, parking problems ebb and flow like the tide. That's how it feels on Carlton Street for Bryan Freeland, who has no problems parking at some hours but can't find a space at other times.
"If I'm coming in, let's say, after 9 o'clock, I have to park down at the ferry terminal," Freeland said. "Now my wife, who has a more consistent schedule and consistently comes home after six, I'd say the times she can get within five units (of their home) is probably twice a week."
But there's another hurdle for all of these streets: Guest passes, which under current rules are good for 14 days at a time. That makes issues like violations of residential sticker rules all the more irritating for those who have paid for the stickers.
"I call the police non-emergency line once a week to talk about people parking on the street that shouldn't be here, that are just blatantly ignoring the residential parking," Freeland said. "The other problem I see is people who have the rear-view mirror tag that they just use as their default. They're not supposed to use that past 14 days, but that isn't being enforced and nobody is checking it."
Problems without solutions
The city's traffic and parking department is moving forward a series of changes to the residential sticker parking program. The proposal seeks to cap stickers at two per household, move the issuance of those stickers to the actual traffic and parking department (the city collector does it now), and other changes.
But the debate is already showing sharp divisions among councilors on the intent and availability of sticker parking.
During a recent committee meeting, Councilor-at-large Conrad Prosniewski — a 40-year veteran of the Police Department — said the issue "has been torn apart, picked apart since we started doing resident parking."
"Everybody complains about it being fair or unfair. I lived on Daniel Street for a while, and I know what it's like to live off Derby Street while it was residential parking," Prosniewski said. "Everybody had resident stickers. There wasn't enough parking. Everybody on Daniel Street knew it was first-come, first-serve, and if you don't have a parking space by the end of the night, you're going to park somewhere else.
"Anybody that lives in the neighborhood who has a vehicle should be allowed to have a resident parking sticker," he said. "I have a neighbor — it's a husband, wife, and son — and they all have vehicles, so that's three vehicles, and that's three vehicles that have resident parking permits. And it works."
Christine Madore, who represents Ward 2 — which includes dozens of streets with sticker parking downtown — was on the other side of the issue.
"If we don't limit the number of resident sticker passes, it's signaling to residents that we are allowing infinite demand for a very finite resource," Madore said. "The sticker parking program is already very unfair. Why are some streets in certain neighborhoods resident only, and others aren't?"
Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth agreed.
"If we're going to continue doing what we're doing now with unlimited passes, the Derby Street neighborhood is never going to get better," he said. "And having four times the amount of passes in a neighborhood as spaces is something where, clearly, we have to have some sort of a solution."
Disagreeing with him, however, was at-large Councilor Arthur Sargent.
"I don't think we're ever going to have enough spaces," Sargent said. "The most fair part about it has been that the passes are given out to residents of Salem. If you can prove you live in Salem, you pay your excise tax and have resident sticker parking in your neighborhood, you get a pass. If we're to change that now, we're making the system even more unfair.
"It's supposed to be resident sticker parking," he continued. "It isn't supposed to guarantee you a space in your neighborhood — the guarantee is in reverse. The guarantee is it'll keep non-residents out."
