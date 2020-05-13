PEABODY — Police were searching on Tuesday afternoon near the scene of a four-car crash on Route 128 in Peabody.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. near Lowell Street on the northbound side of the highway, state police Sgt. Paul Sullivan said.
Two passengers ran from the scene, touching off a search with police dogs, Sullivan said. The passengers were not located.
A 25-year-old Lynn man, the driver of a 2005 Acura TSX, was taken to Salem Hospital with minor injuries, Sullivan said. Police will seek a summons to appear in court on a charge of driving after license suspension, Sullivan said.
Both the Acura and a 2018 Ford F150 driven by a 31-year-old Royalston man were towed.
The other vehicles involved were a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas driven by a 28-year-old Brighton man and a 2008 Chrysler Aspen driven by a 58-year-old Revere woman, according to Sullivan.
Peabody police, fire and emergency medical services were also at the scene.