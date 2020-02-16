Longtime CEO and president of Pathways for Children, Sue Todd, will retire at the end of the year.
The Gloucester-based agency, which administers Head Start programs and other child and family services on Cape Ann and the North Shore, announced last week that Todd will close out 40 years with Pathways. She will be succeeded by Eric Mitchell, who initially joined Pathways in 2017 as vice president and chief operations officer.
“I’ve never met an executive as dedicated to the job and mission as Sue,” said Tom Zarrella, chairman of the Pathways board of directors, in the announcement.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, had similar praise for Todd. “Sue is an absolutely remarkable leader who combines empathy and compassion for others with an exciting vision for the future,” he said, adding that she’s continued to evolve the organization to meet the needs of the community over the years.
He offered similar praise for Mitchell. “Eric personifies many of Sue’s qualities. He is resourceful, energetic and enthusiastic. People can take comfort in Eric as a talented leader. He has the ability to see a vision for the future and the capability to make it happen.”
Pathways for Children serves low-income children from birth to age 13 and their families through several different programs — a significant piece of which is preschool classes under the federal Head Start program at school centers in Gloucester, Beverly and Salem. Each year, Pathways delivers services to more than 500 children and their families from 14 North Shore communities.
Under Todd’s leadership for the past 34 years, the organization has grown from a $500,000 annual budget and 45 employees to an $8.6 million operation and 150 employees.
Todd, a Beverly resident, first arrived in 1980, fresh out of college, at what was then Child Development Programs, as a social worker and eventually directing the social services department until she became CEO of the re-branded organization in 1986.
She had graduated from Suffolk University in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, having majored in Spanish as well. Over the years she completed additional certificates and management programs, including an MBA from Suffolk in 1997.
She’s received a number of leadership and service awards over the decades, as well, including being one of 10 national recipients of the Lewis Hine Award for Service to Children and Youth in 2000.
Her role as a Head Start citizen ambassador even took her to St. Petersburg, Moscow and Warsaw in 1992. Later, she traveled to Taiwan and China to represent the Gloucester Rotary Club at an international convention.
In 2017, Pathways celebrated its 50th anniversary of serving children and families in the region.
Todd says she’s able to step away now because she’s confident in Mitchell’s leadership abilities, as well as the rest of the administrative team and the board of directors.
“I can make this transition because I know I am leaving Pathways in great hands,” she said.
“Eric’s background and education make him the ideal next leader for Pathways,” said Todd. “More importantly, Eric understands the culture and the complexities of Pathways’ day-to-day operations that will ensure the organization’s continued success.”
Mitchell, a Danvers resident, has more than 20 years’ experience in the nonprofit sector specializing with large multi-site agencies serving children and families in Greater Boston. Prior to Pathways, he most recently spent 10 years at Action for Boston Community Development in various senior management positions, which also included for a time outreach and policy director for Head Start and Children’s Services.
He’s also served on the boards of United Way of Massachusetts Bay, Dorchester Board of Trade and Roxbury Youthworks Initiative.
He has two master’s degrees from Suffolk — in public administration and political science — as well as a graduate certificate in human services management and a fellowship in early education and care. His bachelor’s degree from Tufts University is in political science.
Mitchell said he was honored and excited to take over as CEO. He praised Todd as “one of the best in the business” who has been a mentor to him for the past two years.
“The staff at Pathways are some of the brightest, most caring professionals I have ever worked with and the board is committed to taking Pathways to the next level of success,” he said. “I’m looking forward to leading this terrific group as we meet our mission to care for children and their families.”
Zarrella said the Pathways board and leadership team have spent several years planning for when Todd and other long-time employees would retire. He and fellow board member Judson Reis spoke highly of Mitchell.
“Eric shares Sue’s deep compassion. He brings organizational skills, acumen and intelligence and has really helped change, modernize and improve the organization. Eric is a fantastic leader,” said Reis.
Taney MacLeod, a certified occupational therapist assistant who works at a local rehab center, also testified to the influence both Pathways and Sue Todd had in her life.
From age 5 to 14, she was a student at Pathways.
“As the youngest of seven with a rocky home life, Pathways (then called Child Development Programs) was a happy place for me and my siblings,” MacLeod said. “Sue was the force behind it all. Sue made me feel like she really cared for our family. She always stuck with me, guided me, and taught me how to develop positive relationships.”
Now in her 40s, MacLeod says her experiences at Pathways influence her work caring for seniors.
“My relationship with Pathways has also come full circle as I enrolled my great-niece there when I was caring for her,” she said. “I knew Pathways was a place she’d feel accepted, loved and really cared for.”
