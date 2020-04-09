Pathways delivers during crisis

Pathways for Children, a leading provider of care and education programs on Cape Ann and the North Shore, delivered more than 700 diapers and 48 packages of wipes to 40 families enrolled in its Head Start programs.
Overall, more than 200 families on Cape Ann and the North Shore are part of Head Start, and Pathways for Children officials say they remain committed to supporting these families during the mandated stay-at-home period.
“Recent store shortages of diapers and baby wipes have left families of young children in need of these critical items,” according to a statement from the agency. “When Pathways had to close their classrooms on March 16, they knew that families might not have the resources to obtain the increased supplies that would be needed due to the extra hours children are now at home. That urgent need for diapers and wipes was confirmed when social workers contacted families, and they organized a solution.”
The good news was that the medical supply company that Pathways used prior to the shut-down still had all sizes of diapers in stock.
Through its health manager, the Pathways social workers ordered the diapers and wipes to be delivered to the Emerson Avenue facility, and in a few short hours, a Pathways yellow school bus was stuffed with boxes of supplies which were then delivered to the families, according to the agency.
Federal Head Start funding covers the cost of diapers, wipes, and other essentials for all students enrolled. Pathways Early Head Start program serves children from 6 weeks to 2.9 years of age, and the Head Start program serves children ages 3-5.
Social Work Manager Jade Palazola said Pathways will continue to deliver diapers and other necessary supplies to families while this emergency remains in place.
“We need to continue the work we are doing with these amazing families,” she said.
“The social work team is working at full capacity to continue to support our families now more than ever.”
For more information about Pathways for Children or to contribute to its Emergency Response Fund, go to www.pw4c.org.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
