GLOUCESTER — Pathways for Children is open despite having half of its classrooms closed due to flooding.
The school suffered a major pump failure caused by a power outage during the Oct. 27 nor’easter, according to a statement issued by Pathways President and CEO Eric Mitchell.
“Pathways for Children at Emerson Avenue in Gloucester has temporarily closed five classrooms that were flooded,” the statement reads. “The other five classrooms at Emerson Avenue remain open serving Early Head Start and After School Program students. All other Pathways facilities remain open.”
Mitchell said Pathways is looking to relocate some of its students to temporary classrooms while repairs are ongoing.
“We are looking at a number of options,” he said. “We have space within our building and we’re checking with our regulators and licensers to see what we can accommodate. All of our plans are tentative as they need multiple approvals and clearances from professionals. For example, our licensers, movers, cleaning company and emergency cleaning team all have to perform certain tasks in order for the classrooms to reopen.”
More information on inspections is expected to come at the end of the week.
The cost of the damage is unknown at this time. Mitchell said Pathways is still in contact with its insurance company. There are no plans for fundraising to cover costs.
“We have been fortunate to be able to serve our families continually since July 2020 when we reopened after a COVID-mandated shutdown,” Mitchell concluded in his statement. “Just as they were last year, our staff members are fully committed to returning to normal operations as quickly as possible.”
