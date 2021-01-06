HAMILTON — The Patton Homestead will host a series of free interactive webinars this year to offer residents a window into how different organizations and aspects of the community have adapted during the pandemic.
The homestead, a historic cultural site in Hamilton, is partnering with several North Shore nonprofits in this series, which is called Patton Homestead Community Conversations, according to a news release. The program is in keeping with the Patton Homestead's mission to preserve history, honor veterans and welcome community. Each webinar will be 60 to 90 minutes.
First up, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. via Zoom, panelists from three of the region's museums will talk about how they and other arts and cultural institutions have been adapting to the restrictions from COVID-19.
Anna Siedzik, a museum registrar and collection manager as well as a Hamilton-Wenham Regional School Committee member, will moderate a discussion with Oliver Barker, executive director of the Cape Ann Museum; Derek O'Brien, chief marketing officer of the Peabody Essex Museum; and Kristin Noon, executive director of the Wenham Museum.
While the webinars are free, pre-registration is required. Future sessions will focus on open space and conservation as well as an introduction to the Patton family’s history and significance to the North Shore. Specific dates and panelists will be announced soon.
To register, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lpCfssSbSVGRnt5NJyR4-Q.
For more information on the series, visit https://pattonhomestead.org/communityconversations.
~ John Castelluccio