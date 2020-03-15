PEABODY — Six school leaders are scheduled to be interviewed for the job of permanent Peabody superintendent during special School Committee meetings this week.
Three interviews are scheduled for Monday, March 16:
- Julie Kukenberger, the interim superintendent of Hamilton-Wenham Regional, 6 p.m.;
- Melissa Eakins-Ryan, the assistant superintendent in Bourne, 7 p.m.; and
- Wayland Superintendent Arthur Unobskey, 8 p.m.
Another three interviews are scheduled for Wednesday, March 18:
- Josh Vadala, an assistant superintendent of Revere public schools, 5:30 p.m.;
- Omar Easy, the executive assistant principal for the Academies at Everett High, 6:30 p.m.; and
- Christopher Lord, Peabody's assistant superintendent and principal of Peabody Veterans Memorial High, 7:30 p.m.
All of the interviews will be held in the Higgins Middle School library.
One of the candidates whose name was announced from 33 applicants during a School Committee meeting last week, Thomas Flanagan, the chief academic officer for Providence Public Schools, withdrew his name for consideration to take a job in Vermont, according to the Peabody school department.
The School Committee is seeking to fill a vacancy caused by the death of Superintendent Cara Murtagh last November. Murtagh, 44, the district's former assistant superintendent and principal of the Carroll and Center elementary schools, had been leading the district for about a year and a half before her death. Retired Newburyport Superintendent Marc Kerble, a Peabody native, has led the schools in the interim.
The search is being aided by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees and its executive director, Glenn Koocher.
Those Peabody residents unable to attend these public interviews may watch on Peabody TV Channel 8, or on Peabody's YouTube or Facebook pages.
The interviews are being held as Peabody schools are closed for the next two weeks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In parallel to Peabody's superintendent search, the Hamilton-Wenham School Committee on March 11 named its list of four finalists, which included Kukenberger. The other three finalists are Mary Beth Banios, the superintendent of the Windsor Central Supervisory Union in Woodstock, Vermont; Philip Conrad, the principal of Andover High; and Dan Richards, principal of Georgetown High School, according to the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
Dates for site visits and interviews for the Hamilton-Wenham search had not been finalized as of last week.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at eforman@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews. Find us at 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 107, Danvers, Mass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.