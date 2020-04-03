PEABODY — With much of the North Shore economy shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and with many people's rent still due April 1, the city's Board of Health voted unanimously Wednesday to temporarily put the brakes on eviction enforcement in the city.
The board amended the mayor's proposed emergency order when it came to commercial evictions, however, only temporarily banning evictions that relate to businesses providing "essential" services, as defined by the governor's order on which can stay open and which must close to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.
The action came as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city steadily increases, with 45 confirmed on Wednesday, and then 73 on Friday, according to Health Director Sharon Cameron.
“Peabody is taking this important step to prevent people from being evicted from their homes during this crisis and to make sure businesses can continue to provide the essential services our residents need," Mayor Ted Bettencourt said in a statement.
The authority for the temporary bans comes from state of emergency orders by the mayor and Board of Health on March 17 and 20.
With the coronavirus easily transmitted and the state's stay-at-home advisory in effect, "evictions would make it impossible for Peabody residents to stay at home by rendering them homeless, and would therefore further increase the risk to public health and safety posed by COVID-19," the order states.
The order forbids landlords and owners from enforcing residential evictions in the city during the public health crisis.
It also forbids landlords from accessing a tenant's dwelling for general inspections, showings "and other non-critical activities," though landlords can still access apartments for repairs and life-threatening emergencies. Tenants can also refuse access "when adequate social distancing arrangements (a minimum of 6 feet) have not been made."
The order had sought to put a temporary stay on all commercial evictions, as well, but Board of Health Chairman Bernard Horowitz said Wednesday he didn't support that and the rest of the board agreed. Instead, they limited the protection to those "deemed essential in the governor's order."
"I think the change you suggested was reasonable," said Ward 2 City Councilor Peter McGinn, who happened to be listening in on the meeting and was asked his opinion on the order. The order itself is subject to the mayor's approval.
Some North Shore communities, however, are waiting for the Legislature to act when it comes to evictions.
"We definitely want to work with tenants and property owners to prevent evictions during this unprecedented public health crisis," said Dominick Pangallo, chief of staff to Mayor Kim Driscoll, via email.
"At present, all eviction proceedings are halted by order of the...Trial Court until May 4," Pangallo noted. "While we do have some local authority to act in this area and will if necessary, we also know that there is legislation pending at the Statehouse that would put an eviction moratorium in place statewide. This is preferred and would allow for a uniform approach, instead of piecemeal, community by community action."
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said it was also his understanding that emergency legislation to address this is pending on Beacon Hill.
Laura MacNeil, executive director of the Peabody-based anti-poverty agency North Shore Community Action Programs, supports the city's order.
"People can still be evicted, believe it or not," MacNeil said.
While courts are closed to the public except for emergency matters at least until May 4, divisions of Housing Court remain open for business. And even though most proceedings have been halted, if an eviction proceeding was in the works, there is always the possibility it could be enforced, she said.
Judgments made before the courts were closed to the public are still active.
For example, a restaurant worker might have a payment plan through a court order to pay off three months of back rent. But with the crisis forcing the closure of restaurants to takeout and delivery only, the worker may have been laid off and can't make the necessary payments.
Filings can still be made electronically.
"As soon as they reopen," MacNeil said of Housing Court, "all the paperwork is ready to go."
She did say, however, that at this time she doesn't believe many landlords will seek to evict tenants who are behind on their rent.
Someone who is being evicted gets just 48 hours notice to move out, she said. That could pose a challenge for someone looking to find another place to live. Evictions could also result in more homeless people living outdoors.
"Who wants people moving around now?" MacNeil said.
The Baker-Polito administration has also announced steps to keep low-income and vulnerable families in their homes and prevent homelessness due to a loss of income during the pandemic.
This includes the state temporarily suspending terminations of federal and state rental vouchers under its purview, as well as recommending that owners of state-aided low-income housing suspend any pending evictions or filing new ones involving a tenant's loss of income or employment circumstances resulting in the person's inability to pay rent.
Meanwhile, MassHousing is providing $5 million to help families pay rent under a COVID-19 Rental Assistance for Families in Transition fund.
The Division of Banks has also issued guidance to Massachusetts financial institutions and lenders "urging them to provide relief for borrowers," and advocating for a 60-day stay for those facing imminent foreclosure.
