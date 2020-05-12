PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt served on the City Council for eight years and is in his ninth year as mayor.
Last week, he said he's never seen a more challenging and devastating budget season than this one amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I look at this as a worst-case scenario for our budget," Bettencourt said. "We're looking at layoffs, we're looking at furloughs. Everything's on the table to look at. I think all of our departments will be affected — and we aren't sure how things are going to look at the end of this."
The city has already laid off 35 part-time employees who do not receive benefits from various departments, including from City Hall, the schools and the library. The savings are in the hundreds of thousands for payroll for the remainder of this budget year through June 30. Bettencourt said he's hoping to bring back some of these positions the following budget season.
"I anticipate that there will be another round of layoffs coming up the next couple of weeks," Bettencourt said. "But right now, we are looking at part-time positions. Depending on how the numbers stand here in the weeks ahead, you know we'll have to look at our other options."
The big unknown is state aid, the mayor said, which for this fiscal year was $29.9 million.
Of that, $21.8 million was Chapter 70 education aid for the schools. The city's budget this fiscal year for both its municipal side and schools is $158.8 million. Bettencourt said he is hoping to get a state aid figure soon.
Bettencourt anticipates a significant reduction in state aid, which is one of the three main sources of revenue. The other two are property taxes and local receipts, which includes motor-vehicle excise and hotel room and meals taxes.
"All of those are significantly down millions of dollars than what we typically receive at this time," Bettencourt said. The city projects for this budget year, (and) the city is down $4 million from what it typically receives for local receipts and property taxes.
"Money's tight right now; people have been laid off. Money coming in for real estate taxes, both from business and from residential, are significantly down."
Bettencourt said city officials are working on various scenarios, including 5%, 10% and 15% reductions. He and his staff will be meeting this week and next with various departments to review budgets. He noted that he's had a number of discussions with city union leaders on Peabody's budget woes, and those conversations will continue for weeks or months.
He said the communication with union leadership has been good. "We're looking to preserve jobs as best we can," Bettencourt said, "but we're going to have to work collaboratively with our unions, our city employees to try and do the best we can to preserve those jobs."
While the city has a significant amount of excess levy capacity that would allow it to raise taxes without a Proposition 2 1/2 override, Bettencourt said the city doesn't want to put the tax burden on residents.
The school budget will also depend on state education aid.
"It's discouraging because I actually felt we were moving forward very positively with the school budget," he said. "We had a nice plan for our Student Opportunities Act money, which is about $1.2 million, so now I think that's been put on hold."
Typically, the administration presents a budget to the City Council at the end of May and early-to-mid June.
"I don't anticipate in May that it'll be done," Bettencourt said, seeing mid-to-late June as a much likely scenario.
