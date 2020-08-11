PEABODY — Access Information is hosting a free document shredding event on Aug. 21 for local residents and is also using the event to help raise money for the Torigian Family YMCA.
The free shredding event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4 First Ave. in Peabody.
Personal identifying information is a very valuable commodity for thieves with goals of emptying bank accounts, spending other people’s money, and more, says Joseph DeFeo, the operations lead at the Access Information Destruction Center of New England. One of the company's main goals, he says, is providing a safe and secure environment for clients and the community to destroy their confidential documentation and prevent theft.
Access also partners with a privately owned local paper mill that recycles the shredded paper into dental bibs, toilet paper, and other paper products.
This month, Access is featuring the Torigian YMCA, which is right around the corner from the record center, DeFeo says, noting that the Y has been front and center in the community during the COVID-19 crisis, assisting medical personnel, first responders, and other essential workers with emergency child care, as well as providing hundreds of meals each day to children and families in need.
At the shred event, donations to the Y are encouraged but not required. There is no limit to the amount of material people can drop off.
There will also be hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes available, and Access staff members will be wearing masks and social distancing to help prevent any spread of the coronavirus.
~ John Castelluccio