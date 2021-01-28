Every year, local legislators and Peabody's mayor attend a breakfast hosted by the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and speak to the state of the local economy and what to expect in the coming year. While the public officials were unable to meet and speak in person this year, they managed to congregate on a “Lattes with Legislators” video call Wednesday.
“Every year it's been an in-person event, certainly since I’ve been mayor,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. “It’s really been an opportunity to see people and spend some time catching up with small businesses and hearing their concerns. Obviously we couldn't do that this year, but it still worked out well.”
In addition to infrastructure projects and other ongoing goals, Bettencourt, state Sen. Joan Lovely, state Rep. Tom Walsh and Rep. Sally Kerans discussed the region’s COVID-19 response over the past year and the steps they will be taking to help Peabody and the surrounding area emerge from the pandemic.
The officials gave one piece of unanimous advice for locals: be patient.
"It has been difficult. We know," Lovely said, noting the overwhelming demand for vaccines and the general desire to go back to a life sans-COVID. "But please be patient, and be vigilant."
Lovely acknowledged the still high unemployment rate of 7.4% and said concerns about unemployment were the No. 1 reason constituents call her office.
“The numbers are coming down,” she said. “We do see that people are able to get back to work; however, we do know that certain industries like the restaurant industry for example, are extremely impacted.”
Lovely pointed to a bill she and Walsh worked together on earlier this year which allowed wedding venues and other entertainment businesses to file for a tax abatement at any point in the year as one way she and other officials are hoping to help combat the issue.
Walsh also discussed a $16.5 million transportation bond bill passed by both the House and Senate. The bill provides funding for numerous infrastructure projects across the state, and it also tackles the pandemic-weathered tourism industry.
“Once the economy comes back, once we are hopefully all vaccinated and being able to move about again, we need to be in a position that the tourism industry is well-prepared and well-positioned to take advantage of people coming back out and ready to move on,” he said.
On piece of the bill even limits the amount that food delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash can charge customers.
"Some of the delivery service charges were almost as much as the meal that was being delivered, and a lot of people decided that that was not enough and it was really hurting small restaurants as they try to survive the last several months," Walsh said.
Bettencourt said he appreciates the effort PACC has put into maintaining a relationship with the local community, and as the city attempts to get financially back on track after a difficult 2020, that relationship is especially vital.
"I think the Chamber of Commerce partnership is essential to our city’s operations," he said. "I look at them as really another department in our city. We have an outstanding relationship and its really helped us move forward on a number of programs and projects. We are very fortunate to have that type of relationship with them."
He added, "It will be even more a part of the post-COVID world and moving our city in a prosperous and strong direction."
||||