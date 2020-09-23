PEABODY — When Josh Vadala took over as superintendent of the Peabody school district this summer, he said getting a Chromebook laptop in every student’s hands was one of his top priorities.
After ordering thousands of devices in July, the district was on track to distribute the Chromebooks to every student before the first day of school, according to Vadala, but as is the case with many school districts in the region and the country, the pandemic and subsequent high demand for laptops has caused a significant delay in the delivery of Chromebooks to the district.
The reason for the delayed delivery, Vadala explained, is supply chain issues that are, in large part, a result of an overwhelming demand for Chromebooks as students spend more time learning from home amid the pandemic.
“It's really just a manufacturing issue. They can't keep up with the demand," he said.
The Associated Press reported in late August that the world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops, in some cases exacerbated by Trump administration sanctions on Chinese suppliers.
In Peabody, the district hopes to be able to provide Chromebook devices to every student before November.
“We found out on Aug. 28 (that the devices would not be delivered on time). That was not a happy day,” Vadala said. “It was really frustrating because as early as the 26th and 27th we were told we would have Chromebooks for everybody on the first day of school.”
Currently, the Peabody schools provides every student in grades six through 12 with a Chromebook. A shipment of Chromebook tablets is expected to arrive before the end of September, and those devices will be distributed to kindergarten and first-graders, according to Vadala.
“We chose the tablet for them because it was a touch screen,” he said, adding that they are easy to use.
Traditional laptops with a keyboard were ordered for students in grades two through five, Vadala said, and those computers are expected to arrive at some point in October.
While not every student in those grades has received a laptop, Vadala said, the district has been able to provide every student who needs a device with a Chromebook.
“We were able to collect all the devices we had and distribute to them to everyone that needed one,” he said, noting the district owns several “Chromebook carts” with multiple devices that teachers rent out for use during in-person classes.
During the start of the pandemic in the spring, Vadala said the district only loaned out one Chromebook per family that requested access to the device, but the district is now allowing families to borrow as many devices as students live in the household.
“We realized that was a great deal of strain on many families, and we wanted to replicate traditional education as much as possible,” he said, adding that the district has been able to fulfill every request for a laptop that was received. "Families that did not have one device per child, their kids did not have the same access to education, so (getting every student a laptop) became a huge priority for me, to ensure equity for all students."
Students in grades K-5 who are currently borrowing a Chromebook will be able to trade it in for a new device when the shipment arrives.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt, who also chairs the School Committee, said getting a Chromebook in every student's hands has become critically important.
"We need to adapt to what is taking place in the world," he said. "These Chromebooks are going to make it easier for us to work with our students."
He added that the Chromebook program in Peabody has been beneficial to his three daughters who attend Peabody schools.
"I think this is going to be very positive for our community," he said.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||