PEABODY — City councilors unanimously voted on Thursday to ask the state for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt asked the councilors to consider asking for more vaccines, after he expressed frustration over the limited number of doses the state provides to local boards of health. He argued that municipalities should play a larger role in vaccinating residents.
“People are angry. They are frightened, aggravated and concerned,” Bettencourt said. “The rollout from the state is mired in confusion. We are getting information every day that is different from the day before, and there is just a great deal of conflicting information that has really caused a great deal of grief, anxiety and stress for all members of our society, and that cannot continue to happen.”
Most North Shore communities will only be able to order up to 100 doses of the vaccine each week, Bettencourt said. He explained that the state is pushing for most residents to get vaccinated through their primary care doctor, local pharmacy or at one of the large-scale vaccination super sites.
The vaccination super site closest to most Salem News communities is the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, which is set to open on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Bettencourt said the site is expected to vaccinate approximately 5,000 people a day.
“Local boards of health are seen as a secondary gap filler for the state’s vaccination plan,” he said.
Health Director Sharon Cameron said during the meeting that the state’s vaccination plan never envisioned local boards of health to be primary providers of the vaccine. Even so, she said, it is important for communities to get more than 100 doses per week.
“The gaps alone are bigger than the 100 doses per week,” Cameron said. “I don't think we are looking to take on the role of primary provider in the community, but I think it is important for people to have lots of options.”
Bettencourt also said the city isn't looking to compete with the state's vaccination plan.
According to Cameron, receiving more than 100 doses every week would allow the city to reach out directly to some of its more vulnerable residents — residents who aren't able to get to a state vaccination site or who aren't able to set up an appointment.
“I'd love to be able to go on site to some of the senior housing residences and set up in the lobby of the building where they are rather than make them go somewhere,” she said. “But that is not a model we can do with only 100 doses a week.”
Councilor Jon Turco said this is one of the many reasons he voted in favor of the mayor's request.
“We know where our vulnerable residents are, and if we are not hearing from them, we can reach out directly to them and make sure they can get vaccinated,” he said.
Councilor Tom Rossignoll reiterated this, adding that the city has a bus service which could take seniors to and from a potential vaccination clinic at a well-known location like the Torigian Senior Center.
"The seniors know where it is, and they would know the people administering it, so it's a friendly face and they aren't just a number for the state," he said.
Bettencourt said during the meeting the city has all of the resources necessary to increase its role in the vaccination rollout.
“We have several sites conveniently located that everyone in the city knows where they are with plenty of parking and are big enough,” he said, pointing to Higgins Middle School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, the Northshore Mall, and the senior center.
Bettencourt added that the city also has the option to get accurate information to residents quickly through robocalls, community access television, highway billboards and local news outlets.
"I don't understand why it is taking so long to get cities and towns the vaccines we need to do our jobs," Bettencourt said. "That is how we protect those most at risk from the virus. That is how we get our teachers and students back into school."
He added, "We've been treading water and trying to make it work for the past several months, and to get people the vaccines is the only way to get our economy going again, to get our education going again, and to do what is right for the citizens of our city."
