PEABODY — The City Council voted 7-4 during a Zoom meeting Thursday night to be able to look each other in the eye in the Frank L. Wiggin Auditorium in City Hall with in-person meetings, despite an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
However, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the public and petitioners would only be able to participate via Zoom, while those councilors who do not feel comfortable meeting in person could still Zoom in.
The vote for hybrid council meetings took place after a 90-minute discussion, which at times became tense among councilors who have been meeting on Zoom since April.
The remote meetings have sparked controversy.
While authorized by legislation and the governor's emergency COVID orders, they are the subject of an ongoing Superior Court lawsuit brought by residents who allege they are in violation of the city's charter, code, council rule, state Open Meeting Law and due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment.
"This issue has been litigious," noted Councilor-at-large Ryan Melville, who suggested any decision should be vetted by the city solicitor.
City Council President Tom Rossignoll advocated for in-person council meetings as a phased approach to meetings return. He said the earliest the council could be back in the Wiggin would be Aug. 27, due to technical issues that need to be worked out.
Rossignoll said no decision had been made prior to Thursday's discussion, though an Aug. 10 message to residents from Mayor Ted Bettencourt stated the council "plans to hold its August 27th meeting in the Wiggin Auditorium with remote access to the public via the Zoom meeting platform."
"First and foremost, despite what any councilors have either said or seen in the newspaper, or heard, no decision has been made regarding" the upcoming meeting, said Rossignoll. "We are in uncharted waters here. Not one of us has ever gone through a global pandemic to this magnitude that effects individuals' lives."
Bettencourt said he respected the council decision on how it wanted to structure its meetings and his administration would support the decision of the council.
"My opinion is you should not meet in August as a group in the Wiggin Auditorium and if you do decide to meet, absolutely you should not have the petitioner in and you should not have the public in."
Bettencourt said if the council had the petitioner in the Wiggin, and not the public, that could potentially be an Open Meeting Law violation.
Rossignoll said councilors would be socially distanced in the Wiggin. Those councilors who wanted to continue remotely would appear on the auditorium's screen on Zoom, along with petitioners and the public.
Health Director Sharon Cameron spoke about COVID-19 trends, as the state Department of Public Health has designated Peabody a "moderate risk community." The median age of cases has decreased from 63 to 42.
While the governor's order prohibits indoor gatherings greater than 25, Cameron said municipal legislative bodies are exempt. But the governor's order does represent best practices, she added.
She recommended that only council members and staff necessary to run the meetings be present.
She recommended the auditorium be cleaned before and after meetings, City Hall be restricted to one entrance, passages and high-touch surfaces be cleaned after meetings, and City Hall employees should work remotely if their work hours overlap with meetings. Microphones should be designated for use by councilors and cleaned before and after use.
Councilors should also conduct a self-screening, and a contact tracing log should be kept.
Councilor-at-large Anne Manning-Martin suggested the Wiggin Auditorium is a big and drafty space, but Cameron said state guidelines cap attendance at 25 no matter the size of the space.
She said councilors may feel safe with 25 people, and the council is experienced enough to know when a matter might be controversial, drawing a large crowd. Most meetings have just a handful of people who show up, she said, and they should have the opportunity to have "face time" with councilors. She asked if there has been discussion in reopening committee meetings about ways to accommodate public access to keep attendance down to 25.
After more back and forth, and discussion about having another meeting to discuss this, Manning-Martin compromised and made a co-motion with Rossignoll to have the council return, but the public and petitioners take part on Zoom.
"Everyone craves a return to normalcy," said Ward 6 Councilor Mark O'Neill, who said he enjoys meetings in the Wiggin, but Zoom has allowed others to participate that would not normally be able to come to City Hall.
"While not perfect, it's not what we all want, it has allowed people to have access," O'Neill said.
"I don't see how coming into City Hall at this point in time during a pandemic is ideal," O'Neill said.
Councilor-at-large Tom Gould said he did not see the urgency of having the council back in the Wiggin.
"To me, leadership is doing the right thing health-wise for the community," said Gould, who said he did not plan to attend in-person.
Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton, Gould, O'Neill and Ward 2 Councilor Peter McGinn cast dissenting votes.